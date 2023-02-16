news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 16 – A center to treat all addictions, from behavioral to substance use. It is called CePID (Integrated Psychiatric Center for Research, Prevention and Treatment of Addiction) and was inaugurated at the A. Gemelli Ircss University Hospital. A note reports it. The CePID team, coordinated by Doctor Marco Di Nicola, will be made up of psychiatrists and psychologists with specific experience in the ‘addiction’ field.



The short-term acquisition of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment will allow for the integration of psychoeducation, individual and group rehabilitation interventions and specific pharmacotherapy with neuromodulation techniques.



“We can speak of addiction – says Di Nicola – when a behavior induces neuro-adaptation phenomena such as tolerance and abstinence, with progressive recurrence and increase that lead to loss of control and functional impairment. Furthermore, those ‘behaviours’ should not be overlooked at risk’ which can often be associated with dangerous conduct, such as driving while intoxicated, impulsive acts or episodes of aggression following the intake of alcohol and substances”.



In Italy, alcohol is the substance most used by the population and there are 830,000 adults who use it harmfully, therefore classifiable in the context of an alcohol use disorder. There is a peak of ‘binge drinkers’ in adolescents (16-17 years) and young adults. Among the illicit substances, cannabis is the most widespread among both young people (especially students aged 15-19) and adults. In relation to gambling, official estimates on the adult population (but dating back to 2018), show 3% of problem gamblers. Emerging addictions include behavioral addictions such as ‘workaholism’, addiction to physical exercise, compulsive shopping and ‘sex addiction’. Then there is the so-called ‘nomophobia’ (that is, the fear of being without a cell phone), a situation in the balance between hyperconnection and addiction. “The center was also created thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of the Lottomatica Foundation”, specifies the note from the Gemelli Polyclinic. (HANDLE).

