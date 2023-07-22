The Munari Gymnasium: A New Sports Facility in Sondrio Sparks Controversy Among Residents

New Munari Gymnasium Project in Sondrio Sparks Controversy among Residents

Sondrio, Italy – The unveiling of the new Munari gymnasium project in Sondrio has become a subject of dispute among local residents. Despite reassurances from the mayor, Marco Scaramellini, concerns over the impact on the surrounding greenery and buildings remain.

During the last city council meeting, Mayor Scaramellini emphasized that the project would have a minimal impact on the park and the surrounding area. The rendering of the sports facility was presented to the press yesterday morning by Marco Scaramellini, highlighting its design and features.

The mayor addressed the concerns raised by a committee of citizens in the neighborhood who have been campaigning to “Save the West Park.” He clarified that the gymnasium would be built in an already urbanized area, with a north-south orientation parallel to Via Bernina, and would only consume 2% of the total green surface in the area.

Scaramellini dismissed claims that the project would cause disasters, stating, “I tend to exclude, in short, that with a similar intervention we will cause the disasters that someone has suggested.” He emphasized that the gymnasium would be an innovative building constructed with renewable materials and compliant with environmental criteria. It would also feature the latest generation of photovoltaic and heating systems, making it zero-impact.

Architect Marco Ghilotti, who designed the facility, assured that he aimed to preserve the memory of the park and the surrounding green area. The gymnasium will serve scholastic purposes but will also be available for use by sports clubs outside of school hours. It will include a field, changing rooms, and a portico that extends throughout the ground floor and overlooks the park. The architect highlighted the large windows that will allow natural light and provide a stunning view of the surrounding mountains.

In terms of construction materials, the gymnasium will utilize aluminum from a recycled supply chain for a shiny appearance. The base part of the structure will be mineral, capable of withstanding atmospheric agents and maintaining its condition over time. Moreover, the roof above the portico will be green, providing both aesthetic appeal and enhanced thermal insulation. To promote sustainability, the gymnasium will be equipped with solar panels capable of generating 66 kW of power, allowing for lighting and the recharging of electric vehicles.

While the project aims to combine functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal, it continues to face opposition from some residents who are concerned about the impact on the environment. The controversy surrounding the Munari gymnasium project is likely to persist, as both supporters and opponents voice their opinions and seek to influence the final decision.

