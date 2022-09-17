“I ask the Municipality of Pisa and the Mayor Michele Conti to re-evaluate the decision to grant the gymnasium of the Fucini Comprehensive Institute for the trial lesson and subsequent training to the Military Dynamic Gymnastics association
“I believe that this type of activity is incompatible with the cultural, social and inclusion values that are the basis of a public school – says the councilor – the Fucini institute is made up of a primary and lower secondary school, therefore attended by children up to the age of 14. As pointed out by the teachers of the institute, the consolidated text of the legislative provisions on education provides that school equipment is used, outside the hours of the service, only for activities that fulfill the function of educational institution
“I hope – he concludes – that this choice will be the subject of further reflection by the Municipality before the trial lesson scheduled for 19 September”.