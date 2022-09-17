Home Health “The Municipality should re-evaluate the decision”
“I ask the Municipality of Pisa and the Mayor Michele Conti to re-evaluate the decision to grant the gymnasium of the Fucini Comprehensive Institute for the trial lesson and subsequent training to the Military Dynamic Gymnastics association Italian “. Thus the municipal councilor Pd and vice-president of the Second Permanent Commission Maria Antonietta Scognamiglio, regarding the choice by the Municipality to grant through an agreement to an association privata practicing ‘Military Dynamic Gymnastics’ the structure of a public school. A choice on which his dissent was expressed unanimously by the teaching staff of the Institute itself, as well as many parents.

“I believe that this type of activity is incompatible with the cultural, social and inclusion values ​​that are the basis of a public school – says the councilor – the Fucini institute is made up of a primary and lower secondary school, therefore attended by children up to the age of 14. As pointed out by the teachers of the institute, the consolidated text of the legislative provisions on education provides that school equipment is used, outside the hours of the service, only for activities that fulfill the function of educational institution as a center for cultural, social, sporting and civil promotion. How does a type of military-style, aggressive gymnastics respond to this function? What is the cultural message that is transmitted by granting a school space for this activity? “.

“I hope – he concludes – that this choice will be the subject of further reflection by the Municipality before the trial lesson scheduled for 19 September”.

