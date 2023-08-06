the murderous fury, the shock and the yellow of the woman on the BMW

He was so distraught that he was unable to stand an interrogation Federico Gaibotti30, who on Friday at lunchtime – it was 1.15 pm – at the height of a furious argument (it wasn’t the first time) he killed his father with stab wounds in the garden of the house Villa Linaa building in via Verdi, a Cavernagoowned by the Gaibotti family for thirty years.

In via Verdi he had remained to live dad Umberto64 years old, carpenter, while his wife Cristina (the two are separated) had decided to move to Serial with the other son, Michele, ten years older than Federico. A family drama where drugs played a decisive role making Federico aggressive. But he couldn’t find a way out.

His parents had also found him a community that was ready to welcome him. A life shattered by personal hardships culminated with the drug addiction (they knew it in the village, as confirmed by the mayor) and that had forced him to abandon his business as a tattoo artist in Martinengo. The drugs and the request for money, a mix that short-circuited the murderer.

Friday Federico is at his father’s house, a Cavernago. The two argue and in front of theyet another request for money the thirty-year-old grabs a kitchen knife and lashes out at his father. The latter in an attempt to escape the fury of his son takes refuge in the garden. Here he is joined and hit again. Umberto Gaibotti with the last thread of his voice asks for help, then falls to the ground in a pool of blood.

The son comes arrested in flagrante delicto by the carabinieri, called by neighbors who had heard the screams. But it also enters the story an acquaintance of the young man, who had reached the house in via Verdi by car on Friday. After getting off the Bmw she fell ill and was taken to the hospital. What was he doing there?

Federico is now in prison. The prosecutor Laura Cocucci disputes thewillful homicide. The weapon, the knife used to kill was seized by the Carabinieri of the Bergamo Scientific, on the spot with the colleagues of the investigative unit. Federico – assisted by the public defender Miriam Asperti – will come on Monday morning heard by the judge. Next week Pope John XXIII will receive theautopsy on the victim’s body. On the day of the funeral, the mayor announced the city’s mourning.

Yesterday Cavernago was in shock. Under the arcades of the square Unless Purchasedor at the Area Caffè, the place that often Umberto Gaibotti. He had also been there on Friday, she had drunk her coffee, and then before noon she had returned home. “We were waiting for him in the afternoon for the usual game of cards”, some customers say. “He rarely spoke of Federico, even if during the last year the quarrels between them were very frequent”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

