Home Health The mushrooms that regrow nerves
Health

by admin
University of Queensland researchers have discovered the active compound in an edible mushroom that stimulates nerve growth and boosts memory

Professor Frederic Meunier of the Queensland Brain Institute confirmed that he and the research team he leads have identified new active compounds from the fungus Hericium erinaceus, lion’s mane mushroom, finding that they have the ability to enhance the growth of brain cells. “The extracts of these so-called ‘lion’s mane’ mushrooms have been used for centuries in traditional medicine in Asian countries, but we wanted to determine scientifically their potential effect on brain cells,” Professor Meunier said. “Preclinical tests have shown that the mushroom has a significant impact on brain cell growth and memory improvement. Laboratory tests have measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated fromHericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells and, surprisingly, we found, thanks to super-resolution microscopy, that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.”

Co-author Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol of the University of Queensland said the discovery has applications that could treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. “Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate neuron growth, enhancing memory formation,” said Dr. Martinez-Marmol. Dr. Dae Hee Lee of CNGBio Co, who supported and collaborated on the research project, said the properties of lion’s mane mushrooms have been used to treat ailments and maintain health in traditional Chinese medicine since ancient times. “This important research is unraveling the molecular mechanism of lion’s mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory,” said Dr. Lee. The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.

