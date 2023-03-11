Recently there have been reports of inexplicable excess mortality in the fall through the media. A phase of excess mortality began in Germany in mid-September. 10% measured against the median of previous years in September, 19% in October, according to the Federal Statistical Office in its communication of November 22, 2022. The corona deaths do not appear to explain the excess mortality. But what’s the point then?

The inexplicable invites speculation. And the relevant enlightened circles of course see the “poison injection” at work, i.e. the vaccinations. Such excess mortality usually only occurs in war, write some. Not long ago, the same people linked a fall in birth rates to vaccines—until the subsequent rise in birth rates. It seems that the mysterious fall excess mortality is already declining. You should wait a little longer until the late reports of deaths are also included. But if the number of deaths soon normalizes, the friends of the thesis that evil powers want to decimate the population with vaccinations will probably have to move on to the next story. You don’t have to worry, something is sure to come.

Nevertheless, the question remains whether the autumn excess mortality should be seen as a special development that requires an explanation, or whether it should rather be subsumed under the heading of short-term fluctuations, media enlarged, caused by whatever. If the associated causes of death are statistically evaluated next year, you might be smarter.

At Euromomo, where the deaths for the European countries are graphically processed, you can run through the excess mortality of the individual countries over time in an interactive map of Europe. You can see how sometimes this, sometimes that country has a more or less greater excess mortality. Analytically, this type of “look-you-here statistic” is of course not exactly state of the art, but compared to the claims of the vaccination lateral thinkers, it works quite well according to the motto “a big wedge belongs on a big block”: The quick change of the Excess mortality in European countries simply does not fit the vaccination thesis. There’s nothing to add here.

Change of scene: it all started in China – presumably. In China, after the government’s rigid measures, the epidemic seemed to be under control for a long time. Until now. Now the number of cases is going up steeply. Omikron obviously cannot be contained well with lockdowns, it seems too contagious for that and the vaccination protection of the population too low. Should the virus spread like an epidemic in China, the associated opportunities for mass mutation could, in the worst case, breed worse virus variants. Then we might soon have corona-related excess mortality again in this country. And some would certainly explain that with the vaccinations.

————–

Addendum to avoid misunderstandings:

Of course, vaccinations have something to do with excess mortality. Just the other way around, as some think:

And one more addendum, for a little déjà vu experience:

“The mysterious excess mortality in autumn”: