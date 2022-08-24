The usual evil ones will say that when there is an air of political change in the control room, given the imminence of the parliamentary elections, even in the dark world of the virologists of fear, the race to reposition itself on lines more suited to future rulers takes off. The fact is that some of these characters carried on shields by the coronavirus pandemic have begun to question one of the main cornerstones of the liberticide management carried out by Speranza & company: the death count.

Arousing a certain astonishment, the favorite advisor of the Minister of Health himself, the sort of modern Savonarola who responds to the name of Walter Ricciardi which, just a few weeks ago, predicted over 30,000 deaths in 2022 if the fight against Covid-19 had not intensified. Well, with the classic “comrades counterorder”, Father Tobia’s ex-boyfriend seems to have been suddenly electrocuted on the road to Damascus with doubts, never expressed so far. “We die more than Covid – Ricciardi attacked – e we need to investigate the reasons: I would be in favor of a medical-scientific investigation. Various aspects need to be analyzed and it is not possible, at the moment, to give a certain answer “.

Roberto Burioni, an almost untouchable television guru, also moved, but after the colossal flop of the fourth dose of the vaccine, it seems more than anything else willing to support the cause of the great world manufacturers of drugs, in this case of Pfizer. In a post published on August 19 on Twitter, the virologist from Pesaro declares: “Yesterday another 147 deaths from Covid. Pharmacist friends tell me about abundant prescriptions of azithromycin (an antibiotic useless for the treatment of Covid and harmful in general) and very rare prescriptions of Paxlovid – the Pfizer drug – Can you know from the authorities how things really are? “.

But as often happened in similar situations, he is the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti who, with a lot of data in hand, manages to shed some light on the instrumental theme of counting the dead. “I have been saying this for some time: either we count the deaths badly, and in my opinion it is the most probable explanation, because if you enter with Covid, even when you die – argues the director of Infectious Diseases of San Martino di Genova – you remain in that cauldron, or, a less likely hypothesis for me, they are badly treated: antivirals are not given when needed, too many antibiotics are given “. Bassetti uses a case as an example: “In Sicily only 3% are in hospital for Covid and the rest is only positive. So 97% there is positive for a tampon, but hospitalized for something else – he explains – The gap also in the Fiaso data is very wide: we are at 80% “with Covid” and only 20% with pneumonia or other symptoms. I know who it is who fills out the death forms: on the ancillary causes there is almost always also Covid-19 ″.

On the other hand, already in the summer of 2020, during a conference organized by the Lega on the theme of the pandemic, Maria Rita Gismondohead of Clinical Microbiology at the Sacco di Milano, cited a shocking report from the Higher Institute of Health – a report which then fell completely into oblivion -, in which it was argued that from the examination of several thousand medical records concerning the deaths attributed to Covid , only 12 had occurred directly. Which already said a lot about the colossal collective mistake that then allowed for the structuring of a real health police state, which in part is still in force.

So much so that even today, although it is now clear to everyone that the dead, so to speak, just do not return, the big news continues to publish its funereal daily bulletinsaccompanying them with the inevitable “still n more deaths from Covid-19”, giving the idea – totally contradicted by a careful analysis of the data – that the deadly ax of the virus continues to hit many people in good health at random.

Also in consideration of the fact that in Italy, although our infallible health authorities are convinced that nowadays people die only of Covid-19, about 1,800 “other” deaths occur every day. Unfortunately for us, death has not yet been abolished by decree, but they are working on it.

Claudio Romiti, 23 August 2022