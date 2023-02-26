Home Health the mystery of a barese pr, perhaps the victim of a lightning kidnapping
ROME – A man died on Wednesday in Rome after falling from the roof of a social housing complex in the Magliana area. We are talking about the Bari-born Francesco Vitale, ‘Ciccio’ to his friends, well-known pr of the Apulian and Ibiza discos, with small precedents for drug dealing. The carabinieri of the Villa Bonelli station and the Investigative Unit intervened on the spot.

The 118 doctors tried to revive him but there was nothing they could do for the man. At the time of the fall he didn’t have the documents or the wallet, and the investigators think he may have been the victim of a flash kidnapping for a ransom request. Autopsy arranged. Apparently he had some debts and maybe an appointment.

