Joe Cheese it’s not real, right from that name that looks like something out of a comic book. The Veneto regional councilor of Fratelli d’Italia is the offspring of a comedian, of a partisan radical-chic who has poured on him all the clichés on the right of his nightmares: hatred for Roma, gays and migrants, who he calls with far more colorful names; the love for pork (in an anti-Islamic function), weapons, Putin and Mussolini, of which he owns a half-metre bust that makes La Russa’s look Lilliputian; the unbridled passion for legitimate defense and for some illegitimate offense.

The latest on his account is that he would have celebrated on March 8th groping a Northern League councilor, Milena Cecchetto, in the Regional Council building, even if he claims that he limited himself to giving her a comradely slap on the sides to get her off the arm of a sofa: affection between allies. Be that as it may, with the accusation of harassment the picture is almost complete: he fails to storm Montecitorio dressed as a Sioux.

However, since Joe Formaggio – we repeat – is clearly an actor with progressive sympathies who plays the part of the vulgar reactionary to feed false rumors about the presence in our country of many people who still think in a certain way, it remains to understand who they are, and what they think, those jokers who managed to include him in the lists of Brothers of Italy and those, even more numerous, who then gave him their vote.

