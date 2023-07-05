The Myth of Immune-Boosting Supplements: Lack of Scientific Evidence

Create a news article using this content

They do not exist scientific evidence able to demonstrate that food supplements are able to prevent the onset of diseases. The phrase reported on the Issalute website of the Higher Institute of Health in the “False myths and hoaxes” section should make those who take these supplements every day hoping to improve their health reflect. The immune system is made up of an extremely complex network of cells and molecules (such as antibodies) that work around the clock to protect us from bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites that could cause disease. Many supplements on the market claim to increase the activity of the immune system, but from a scientific point of view this concept makes little sense. In fact, increasing the number of cells in the body or the amount of antibodies may not necessarily be a good thing. The immune system is made up of a set of cells and molecules whose functions and interconnections are very complex and it is really difficult to establish which cells or molecules should be increased. Science, so far, has not given answers.

There is some evidence that deficiencies of micronutrients – such as zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid and vitamins A, B6, C and E – alter the immune responses (1,2,3). It is therefore not false to assert that the components present in many supplements are important or fundamental for the immune system, but it is false to state that taken in addition to a balanced diet they will improve the immune efficiency. Many herbal preparations claim to “support immunity” or otherwise improve health. Proving this for an herb, as for any other substance, is still a very complicated matter. Scientists don’t know if an herb that appears to raise antibody levels in the blood is actually doing anything useful. Allergies, for example, are linked to a high production of antibodies directed towards components that are completely harmless to our health such as pollen. No one knows how many cells or what is the best mix of cells the immune system needs to function at an optimal level (4).

At the moment, there are no scientifically proven direct links between lifestyle and enhanced immune function. Researchers are exploring the effects of diet, exercise, age, psychological stress and other factors on immune response, in animals and humans (5). In the meantime, following the general guidelines of a healthy lifestyle is best for maintaining a strong immune system. Every part of the body works best when protected from environmental aggressors by avoiding stress such as smoking and consuming fruits and vegetables regularly. It is also important to exercise, get enough sleep, wash your hands often, and so on.

