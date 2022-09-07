It is not enough to read the labels and make sure that the foods have a good nutritional profile, a new all-Italian study shows how we should be concerned above all with ultra-processed foods, dangerous for our health

We have now learned that healthy eating is the basis of our health (almost everyone). But there are still little known or underestimated aspects of the question, for example often the mistake is made to believe that foods are characterized only by their composition and nutritional quality. In reality, it is also essential to evaluate the degree of processing to which they are subjected.

This is underlined by a new Italian study, conducted by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (IS), in collaboration with the University of Insubria of Varese and Como, the University of Catania and Mediterranea Cardiocentro of Naples.

The degree of processing of food is an equally crucial element to know the effect that a certain food can have on our health.

The new research, published in the British Medical Journal, went to investigate precisely this aspect of our diet, linking it to the risk of mortality. More specifically, the scientists monitored the health of over 22,000 people for 12 years. This correlated with their eating habits, evaluating not only the nutritional aspects of what they ate but also the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

And just in this way it was possible to highlight that in reality they are the most processed foods to be most dangerous for our health.

Marialaura Bonaccio, epidemiologist in the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention at IRCCS Neuromed in Pozzilli and lead author of the study said:

Our results confirm that the consumption of both low nutritional quality foods and ultra-processed foods significantly increases the risk of mortality, particularly from cardiovascular diseases. However, when we jointly took into account both the nutritional content of the diet and its degree of industrial processing, it emerged that the latter aspect is the most important in highlighting the greater risk of mortality. In fact, over 80 percent of the foods classified as unhealthy by the Nutri-Score are also ultra-processed. This suggests that the increased risk of mortality is not due directly (or exclusively) to the low nutritional quality of some products, but to the fact that they are also over-processed.

According to this study, therefore, apparently healthy foods such as rice cakes, bresaola or rusks are actually the worst because they are ultra-processed.

A new label is urgently needed to indicate the degree of food processing

As the new study highlighted, nutritional quality is not the only factor to consider when evaluating a food. It would therefore be important that the degree of processing of the product is also specified on the label, which would help consumers to choose more consciously what to buy and what not.

As Licia Iacoviello, Director of the Department and Full Professor of Hygiene at the University of Insubria in Varese and Como stated:

Our data indicate that there is a need to consider not only the nutritional characteristics, but also the degree of processing of the food. This is why we think, also in harmony with other international researchers, that every nutritional labeling system should be integrated with information regarding the level of transformation.

Therefore, even the Nutri-Score, developed in France and favored to become the new European food label (currently being examined by the Commission along with other proposals) cannot be enough.

The authors of the research suggest the NOVA classification, which evaluates foods based on how much that product has been processed industrially. This system is therefore able to identify the so-called ultra-processed foods in which ingredients such as hydrolyzed proteins, maltodextrins, hydrogenated fats have been added and which generally contain additives of various kinds (dyes, preservatives, antioxidants, anti-caking agents, flavor enhancers and sweeteners).

This category includes not only sugary and carbonated drinks or spreads but even apparently unsuspected foods such as rusks, crackers, fruit yoghurt, some breakfast cereals and even vegan burgers and similar.

As Giuseppe Grosso, associate professor at the University of Catania explained:

For a prevention strategy that is truly effective, we must focus above all on those foods that the Nutri-Score classifies as valid from a nutritional point of view but which are also heavily processed. This is the case, for example, of some beverages which, despite having a reduced sugar content, thus being adequate on a nutritional level so as to win a letter B in the Nutri-Score, are in fact very processed. But also yogurt and cold desserts, which are low in fat but contain a full-bodied list of food additives.

We therefore pay attention not only to the list of ingredients and the nutritional value but also always evaluate if the food we are about to buy is ultra-processed.

A study last year highlighted, among other things, how these types of food are harmful not only for our health but also for the environment.

We should return more and more often to nourish ourselves with fresh, healthy and seasonal foods (but we already knew this).

Fonte: Neuromed / BMJ

