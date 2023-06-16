The nail trend looks so chic in summer 2023!

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed a new fashion trend that’s making waves. It’s official – Mermaidcore has arrived in the world of beauty and has taken the hearts of numerous fashionistas by storm. We are already familiar with beach waves and mermaid waves and the dreamy mermaid look now also adorns our fingernails. Classy, ​​feminine and a real eye-catcher – mermaid nails are being hailed as one of the biggest nail trends of summer 2023 and our inner child couldn’t be happier! The next appointment in the nail salon is coming up and you are looking for exciting and cool nail designs? Then read on, because we will show you the most beautiful ideas for Mermaid Nails!

Mermaid Nails: This is what makes the nail trend in summer 2023

Just in time for the release of the live-action remake of the 1998 classic, the Mermaidcore aesthetic is everywhere. On Pinterest, searches for “Mermaidcore” have grown by a whopping 150% in the last few months, and on TikTok, the hashtag has more than 187 million views. If you also want to dive into the mermaid trend, then Mermail Nails are the perfect choice for your summer nails 2023.

Inspired by the mythical creature, the nail trend is all about bright, sea-inspired colors and iridescent accents. Think turquoise, blue, green, metallic silver tones, sparkling pearls and rhinestones – there are countless ways to rock mermaid nails this summer. And those of you who like to experiment can also go all out and make your fingernails shine with tiny starfish, shells and the like.

Mermaid Nails: We all wear these nail designs

There is no better time than now to try the mermaidcore fashion trend because mermaid nails are really fun and always put you in a good mood. It doesn’t matter whether you like it minimalist or decorate your fingernails with fun embellishments – the nail trend has something for everyone and Mermaid Nails will cause quite a stir in the coming months.

Ombrè Seashells

The little mermaid sells seashells on the shore. So it only makes sense that we spice up our Mermaid Nails with seashells as the details! This ombre nail design in soft coral red looks surprisingly classy and gives our hands a dreamy touch.

Colored french nails

For a more subtle but just as chic take on mermaid nails, update your French manicure with matching nail polish colors. Aqua tones such as azure, turquoise and sea foam are simply made for summer and the manicure is the perfect complement to our summer outfits for vacation.

Little Pearls

Playful patterns and eye-catching embellishments are not for you? This year we are no longer just wearing pearls as necklaces and earrings – Peals Nails are making waves and are definitely one of the most beautiful nail trends in summer 2023. The romantic pearls enhance Mermaid Nails and radiate a timeless elegance.

Rainbow Nails

And here is another great idea how you could wear mermaid nails in a reserved way. How about opting for a mermaid-inspired color palette for your manicure? Shimmering pink, teal, purple and sky blue make for a gorgeous look and rainbow nails have us dreaming of summer vacation right away.

Mermaid Nails with Embellishments

Details and decorations such as small starfish, shells and pearls go perfectly with mermaid nails and the summer manicure immediately puts you in a good mood. The combination of pure white and purple looks super dreamy and makes our hands shine.

Glittering French Nails for short nails

Neon pink as a nail polish color is a must in summer

Pearl French Nails for a restrained and elegant look

Mermaid nails in metallic tones look gorgeous

The nail trend in summer 2023 is fun and good mood

The rainbow look as a nail design for short nails

Mermaid Nails is all about the shimmery finish

We make our fingernails shine with nail polishes in neon colors

Blue nails for summer vacation