Home » The nail trend looks so chic in summer 2023!
Health

The nail trend looks so chic in summer 2023!

by admin
The nail trend looks so chic in summer 2023!

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed a new fashion trend that’s making waves. It’s official – Mermaidcore has arrived in the world of beauty and has taken the hearts of numerous fashionistas by storm. We are already familiar with beach waves and mermaid waves and the dreamy mermaid look now also adorns our fingernails. Classy, ​​feminine and a real eye-catcher – mermaid nails are being hailed as one of the biggest nail trends of summer 2023 and our inner child couldn’t be happier! The next appointment in the nail salon is coming up and you are looking for exciting and cool nail designs? Then read on, because we will show you the most beautiful ideas for Mermaid Nails!

Mermaid Nails: This is what makes the nail trend in summer 2023

Just in time for the release of the live-action remake of the 1998 classic, the Mermaidcore aesthetic is everywhere. On Pinterest, searches for “Mermaidcore” have grown by a whopping 150% in the last few months, and on TikTok, the hashtag has more than 187 million views. If you also want to dive into the mermaid trend, then Mermail Nails are the perfect choice for your summer nails 2023.

mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023 gel nails ideas

Inspired by the mythical creature, the nail trend is all about bright, sea-inspired colors and iridescent accents. Think turquoise, blue, green, metallic silver tones, sparkling pearls and rhinestones – there are countless ways to rock mermaid nails this summer. And those of you who like to experiment can also go all out and make your fingernails shine with tiny starfish, shells and the like.

See also  From the flu vaccine protection against serious effects of Covid - Medicine

Mermaid Nails: We all wear these nail designs

nail designs for short nails mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023

There is no better time than now to try the mermaidcore fashion trend because mermaid nails are really fun and always put you in a good mood. It doesn’t matter whether you like it minimalist or decorate your fingernails with fun embellishments – the nail trend has something for everyone and Mermaid Nails will cause quite a stir in the coming months.

Ombrè Seashells

ombre nails pictures nail trends summer 2023

The little mermaid sells seashells on the shore. So it only makes sense that we spice up our Mermaid Nails with seashells as the details! This ombre nail design in soft coral red looks surprisingly classy and gives our hands a dreamy touch.

Colored french nails

mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023 colored french nails

For a more subtle but just as chic take on mermaid nails, update your French manicure with matching nail polish colors. Aqua tones such as azure, turquoise and sea foam are simply made for summer and the manicure is the perfect complement to our summer outfits for vacation.

Little Pearls

colored french nails pictures mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023

Playful patterns and eye-catching embellishments are not for you? This year we are no longer just wearing pearls as necklaces and earrings – Peals Nails are making waves and are definitely one of the most beautiful nail trends in summer 2023. The romantic pearls enhance Mermaid Nails and radiate a timeless elegance.

Rainbow Nails

nail polish colors trends summer mermaid nails nail trend 2023

And here is another great idea how you could wear mermaid nails in a reserved way. How about opting for a mermaid-inspired color palette for your manicure? Shimmering pink, teal, purple and sky blue make for a gorgeous look and rainbow nails have us dreaming of summer vacation right away.

See also  "In health and in sickness". Touch rock bottom and resurface together

Mermaid Nails with Embellishments

shells nail design pictures mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023

Details and decorations such as small starfish, shells and pearls go perfectly with mermaid nails and the summer manicure immediately puts you in a good mood. The combination of pure white and purple looks super dreamy and makes our hands shine.

Glittering French Nails for short nails

mermaid nails nail design pictures nail trends summer 2023

Neon pink as a nail polish color is a must in summer

pink nails ideas mermaid nails nail trend summer 2023

Pearl French Nails for a restrained and elegant look

pearl french nails nail trend summer 2023 wedding nails pictures

Mermaid nails in metallic tones look gorgeous

mermaidcore fashion trend 2023 mermaid nails nail trend sommer

The nail trend in summer 2023 is fun and good mood

nail designs for summer vacation pictures what are mermaid nails nail trend

The rainbow look as a nail design for short nails

nail polish in pastel colors summer nail trends 2023

Mermaid Nails is all about the shimmery finish

mermaid nails nail trend 2023 gel nails ideas summer

We make our fingernails shine with nail polishes in neon colors

gel nails ideas summer mermaid nails nail trend 2023

Blue nails for summer vacation

nail polish colors trends 2023 mermaid nails nail trend summer

Chrome Nails make a fashion statement

mermaid nails trend 2023 gel nails ideas for short nails summer

You may also like

Menstrual pain, 5 exercises to counter them without...

Fish allergy: what it looks like and how...

Before sleeping put yourself in this position: you...

Sole proprietorship AFSupplies Hospital of Facci Antonio/Ministry of...

Draeger Italia Spa / Ministry of Health

Isola, Helena Prestes under accusation, first Luxuria «You...

Bologna wins game 4 after two overtimes, now...

Is watermelon really fattening? Here’s how much sugar...

Diabetes, what to eat for breakfast to feel...

Skin care for him and her: The best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy