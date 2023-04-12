You would definitely agree – the feeling of leaving the nail salon with a new and chic manicure is simply indescribable. Bright colors, playful patterns and colorful designs – the nail trends for spring 2023 are fun and we can’t wait to try them all. But when it comes to a classic and timeless look, then French nails are our absolute number 1! The classic will probably never go out of fashion and will always be reinvented. And that is exactly what the following article is about. Simple, elegant and still a real eye-catcher – Vanilla French Nails have taken our hearts and social media by storm! But enough talk – read on and find out here what exactly nail design is all about. And of course, don’t forget to book your appointment at the nail salon.

Vanilla French Nails: This is what the nail trend looks like in spring 2023

French Nails among all the cool and exciting gel nails ideas for spring 2023? Really groundbreaking, you would say, right? Nail trends back and forth, the French manicure will be with us forever, and with good reason. Vanilla French Nails are a softer and more romantic take on the popular classic. What differentiates Vanilla French Nails from classic French Nails is the nail polish color used for the nail tips. Instead of the classic white, a softer cream tone or a gentle off-white is used, which gives the look a playful and romantic touch.

Vanilla French Nails were coined by popular celebrity nail expert Zola Ganzorigt and have continued to grow in popularity ever since. By the way, her customers include stars like Adele, Hailey Bieber and Kyllie Jenner. With the soft pink tone, the nail trend looks a bit softer and is just perfect for the sunny spring days. Whether as wedding nails or for a simple everyday look – Vanilla French really suits every occasion and always looks gorgeous!

Make Vanilla French Nails yourself

And here’s the good news! You don’t necessarily need an appointment at the nail salon for the popular Vanilla French Nails! If you have some experience and like to paint your fingernails yourself, then you can easily get the look at home. First, file your nails into the desired shape and apply a thin layer of base coat. Then two layers of the base color in light pink or cream are applied. Let it dry completely and then paint the nail tips with a lighter shade. Seal everything with a top coat and voila – your Vanilla French Nails are done!