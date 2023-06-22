The nap “cures” the brain

What are the effects of napping on the brain? It is not easy to answer this question. There are many studies that have dealt with it. We know that it must not last more than half an hour. This is not only because then we will have difficulty falling asleep in the evening. Some research has shown that sleeping too much in the afternoon it also increases the risk of developing diseases important, such as cardiovascular ones. Of course it has to be a way of life, not one afternoon a month to cause trouble.

Effects of the nap on the brain: the nap counteracts the decrease in brain mass

Now a new international study explains that taking a nap during the day helps slow down the normal aging of the brain. As we age, our brains shrink. Sleeping in the afternoon would be able to fight against weight loss in the brain, protecting it from neurodegeneration. You can read the results of the research carried out by University College London and the University of the Republic in Uruguay in the scientific journal Sleep Health.

From which hypothesis did the international research start?

The researchers analyzed data from more than 35,000 people. The experts took the information from the UK Biobank. It is a database that collects information on the health of 500,000 British citizens aged between 40 and 69 years. The working group investigated what consequences the napping habit might have on brain size. We know that brain shrinkage is faster in those with neurodegenerative diseases.

Effects of napping on the brain: how many years can you rejuvenate yourself?

Research results have shown un link between genetic predisposition to nap and increased brain volume. In terms of years, this means a younger brain between 2.6 and 6.5 years old. The main limitation of the study is that the information was taken from questionnaires, so they were statements by the participants who did not adhere to a scientific protocol.

Helpful for the prevention of dementia?

“Having a habit of indulging a short daytime nap could help preserve brain volume and that’s a good thing, potentially, for dementia prevention. This study is important because it adds to those that argue that sleep is important for brain health.” Victoria Garfield is a professor at University College London and co-author of the study. However, the researchers explain that there are other important risk factors that lead to dementia, such as being sedentary, eating poorly, smoking cigarettes.

