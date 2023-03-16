10
- Napoli-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen responds to Haaland, Goetze in decline the Republic
- Napoli-Eintracht 3-0, goals from Osimhen and Zielinski | Live Champions League – The Gazzetta dello Sport
- CURIOUS PHOTO – Referee Taylor at dinner at “Mimì alla Ferrovia” on the eve of Napoli-Eintracht Napoli Magazine
- Varriale, another dig at Juve: here’s what he said the Black and White
- Spalletti replies to Guardiola: “We face City? They spend 900 million, we spend 9” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- See full coverage on Google News