On Thursday 10 November at 5.30 pm, the Ambrosianeum and Matarelli Foundations organize a meeting curated by Marco Garzonio and Giorgio Lambertenghi Deliliers on

«Narrative Medicine: an innovative methodology to humanize care».

Introduced and coordinated by Barbara Rizzi, Scientific Director of VIDAS, Milan.

Speakers:

-Danila Zuffetti, Expert in Narrative Medicine and Medical Humanities

Facilitator of the Italian Society of Narrative Medicine

on “Stories of disease. From the birth of Narrative Medicine to the creation of an innovative model for palliative care “

Diego Taveggia, Director of UOC Palliative Care Hospice ASST Lodi

Coordinator of the Local Palliative Care Network, East Milan

on “Narrative medicine in clinical practice, a great ally”

Giulio Costa, Psychologist Psychotherapist

Head of service Psychology Hospice Seragnoli Foundation, Bologna A. Gemelli UCSC High School of Psychology, Milan

on “Talk to me again. Narrative medicine in the supervision of healthcare professionals “

Unless otherwise specified, the meeting will take place in presence at the headquarters of the Ambrosianeum Foundation (via delle Ore, 3 – Milan – MM Duomo)