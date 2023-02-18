news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 18 – The National Conference on Nutrition kicks off on February 21 at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, in the Ribotta headquarters. The event, spread over three days – reads a note from the ministry – will see institutions, scientific societies, the academic world, associations, consumers and representatives of the agri-food chain discuss the main issues in the nutritional field.



The three days include a welcome from the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci; the speeches by the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato, on 22 February, and by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, at the opening of the third day. The works of the National Conference on Nutrition, on 23 February, will be concluded by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.



Four focuses at the center of the debate: health promotion and prevention of diet-related diseases; implementation of investments in clinical and preventive nutrition; quality of services to citizens; nutritional loss and malnutrition.



The Conference will be broadcast in live streaming at www.salute.gov.it and on the other official channels of the Ministry of Health. (HANDLE).

