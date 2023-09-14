The “National Day for the Safety of Care and the Person Assisted” returns on Sunday 17 September – Health

Donini: “Fundamental theme to which everyone can contribute. Committed for years to increasingly raise the standards of quality and safety of assistance”

Information stations, distribution of brochures, meetings with healthcare personnel, video interviews and courses are among the activities scheduled from Piacenza to Rimini. At the headquarters of the Region in Bologna on Friday 22 September the seminar open to all “Involvement of patients and citizens in the safety of care”, on the 17th night the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly will be lit up in orange

September 13, 2023 – When i patients I am actively involved in their own caresignificant advantages are obtained in terms of safety, satisfaction and health outcomes. But there’s more: by becoming a partner of the healthcare team, everyone can contribute not only to improving the safety of care, but also that of the healthcare system as a whole. Scientific studies and research demonstrate this.

To remember him, he comes back on Sunday September 17th the “National Day for the Safety of Care and the Person Assisted”which coincides with the World Patient Safety Day established by the World Health Organization in 2019. An appointment to which also Emilia-Romagna every year it is ready: not only on Sunday, but in the days before and after there are numerous initiatives organized by the Region, health and hospital companies and IRCCS, in collaboration with i Common and often with voluntary associations, per raise awareness among citizens on a topic that closely concerns everyone: patients, families, visitors and healthcare personnel.

From Piacenza to Rimini there will be no shortage of opportunities to get informed, speak directly with professionals and receive illustrative material: banquets, talks with staff, screening of videos and interviews and even courses are planned throughout the regional territory, with initiatives that will also be publicized via the web and social. The common thread is common: to draw everyone’s attention and responsibility to the fact that a safe healthcare also depends on collective effort of citizens and operators. Small gestures that can make a difference, such as bringing your health documentation with you when you go to the doctor, communicating to the operators the medicines you are taking, following precise hygiene rules when you go to visit a patient in hospital are some of the advice promoted by the regional health department also through the campaign of comunication “Sicurinsieme – Safer healthcare starts with us” to access and use health services safely, contribute to further improving care and, above all, reduce risks.

Furthermore, as suggested by the World Health Organization, in night of September 17th they will be illuminated in orange some monuments or significant places in the main cities of Emilia-Romagna, including the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly of the Region in Bolognato draw citizens’ attention to the importance of healthcare safety.

“Safety is a fundamental component of healthcare and an essential element for the provision of high quality services – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. For years the Region has been committed to promoting safety in health and social-health facilities and to preventing, avoiding or mitigating potential unwanted outcomes and damage, which are always possible in healthcare processes. But it is equally important to actively involve patients, family members and the community in the safety of care, a theme chosen by the World Health Organization to celebrate World Day 2023. Even safer healthcare comes from everyone’s commitment”.

The activity which regularly take place at a regional level and in healthcare companies include analysis, risk assessment and prevention, application and monitoring of good safety practices, management of adverse events and support and remediation actions for any negative events that may occur.

National day for the safety of care and the assisted person: how it was born

The National Day for the Safety of Care and of the Person Assisted is promoted by the Ministry of Health, the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Higher Institute of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency and the National Agency for Regional Health Services. Born at the request of the ‘Clinical Risk’ sub area of ​​the Health commission coordinated by Emilia Romagna regionis officially announced in our country on 17 September of each year, with a directive from the President of the Council of Ministers of 4 April 2019.

On 28 May 2019, as part of the 72nd WHO World Health Assembly, the World Patient Safety Day on the same date. The theme chosen by the World Health Organization to celebrate the fifth World Patient Safety Day on 17 September 2023 concerns the active involvement of patients, family members and the community in the safety of care (“Engaging Patients for Patient Safety”).

The regional seminar on September 22nd, in person, remotely and in live streaming

And it is precisely dedicated to this theme seminar organized byregional department for health policies per Friday 22 September, in the Region of Bologna (Viale della Fiera 8 – Sala XX Maggio) from 9am to 2pmby title “Engaging patients for patient safety”. Involvement of patients and citizens in the safety of care”. An opportunity to deepen knowledge on regional initiatives for the involvement of patients and citizens for the safety of care and the improvement of the quality of care in all sectors of assistance: hospital, territory, social and healthcare structures. Also planned is the presentation of some experiences of regional health authorities that have proven particularly active and effective on this topic.

The meeting is open to all, subject to availability, with compulsory registration via the form at the in-person registration link; you can follow the event also online by registering at the online registration link. For the live streaming connect to:

Information and materials are available on the page

