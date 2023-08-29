Home » The National Register of breast prosthetic implants is underway
The National Register of breast prosthetic implants is underway

The National Register of breast prosthetic implants is underway

On the go National registry of breast implants. The IT infrastructure made available by the Ministry of Health has been operational since 1 August where the Regions that have already signed the relevant agreement – Marche, Calabria, Valle d’Aosta and Campania from 3 August – will be able to start collecting data in the respective regional registers.

The national register will, in fact, be fed with data from regional and provincial registers. All the Regions and Autonomous Provinces have joined the subsidiarity use of the IT platform provided by the Ministry of Health, in accordance with the Regulation on the establishment of the national register of breast implants (Decree 207/2022).

Healthcare professionals who carry out implantation or removal of a breast prosthesis in healthcare facilities operating in already active Regions are required to record the surgical procedures performed.

Before performing the surgery, the information sheet, the informed consent and the privacy information for the regional registers and for the national register must be given to the patient (art.4, Law 86/2012).

To record surgeries, surgeons will be able to log in via Spid to the register of the Region or Autonomous Province where the health facility in which the intervention was carried out is located.

For problems accessing the application and to report any errors or malfunctions, you can contact the Service Desk of the Ministry of Health, which can be reached via the following channels active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Telephone: Toll Free Number 800178178 E-mail : servicedesk.salute@smi-cons.it

To request information on the use of the IT platform:

