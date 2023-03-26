Summer is approaching and with it the swimsuit test.

Well, for this reason we are all looking for some small tricks to see ourselves better.

This is why we want to say right away that there are no miraculous remedies to be able to lose weight quickly. In fact, weight loss is recorded only when there is a caloric deficit, which is given by nutrition and training.

However, for problems such as swelling we have a solution which for many years has been defined as a real natural antibiotic.

We are talking about coriander, a spice that helps deflate the belly.

In short, an ancient spice that for years has assumed different names. For example, before Christ it was believed that it could be poisonous. Later, it was thought that it could cure plague and epilepsy and to make childbirth painless.

Finally, in ancient Rome, many put coriander leaves under their pillows to relieve fever and headaches.

Ma how coriander can help deflate the belly in a natural, healthy and fast way? Let’s find out in this article.

How coriander can deflate the belly?

According to research exhibited by the Humanitad Research Hospital, coriander contains many minerals, such as iron, potassium, calcium and phosphorus.

For these reasons it brings various benefits to those who decide to take it.

First of all you have to know that it is a panacea for digestive tract problems. In fact, it’s a carminative plant, which means it reduces intestinal gas and antispasmodic, so it also reduces digestive difficulties and bloating.

But these are not the only properties of this fantastic spice: in fact, coriander also reduces fatigue, stimulating brain activity and appetite.

In the end, coriander also has an antibacterial function: in particular it seems to be efficient in contrasting a dangerous bacterium such as Escherichia coli.

How can coriander be good for our body?

As we have seen, coriander eliminates intestinal gas, reduces the sense of fatigue, stimulates the sense of hunger and is an excellent ally for brain activity and the nervous system. Furthermore, its seeds are fantastic for fighting digestive difficulties and abdominal swelling.

However, you must always keep in mind that excessive intake could cause neurological problems. So it is always recommended to get well informed before taking this spice.

When taken in moderate doses, coriander is good for our body because it contrasts obesity, favors a correct metabolism of carbohydrates and fights the formation of free radicals due to stress and toxins.

In fact, it protects the liver and, for this reason, many argue that it is an excellent remedy for alcoholics and for those suffering from hepatitis C.

How to take coriander?

Now that we understand what the beneficial effects of coriander are, let’s understand how to take it.

Well, as you will have understood it is a spice and, as such, you can use it to flavor your dishes, such as soups or salads.

In addition to this, you can use coriander leaves and seeds to prepare some herbal teas deflating and digestive.

