The Need for an Integrated Medical Oncology Training Program in Spain

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has released a report titled “Training in Medical Oncology: Current Situation and Recommendations.” The report highlights the need for an integrated training program in Medical Oncology for medical students in Spain. With the increase in cancer prevalence in the country, it is crucial for future doctors to have knowledge of the current preventive, management, and therapeutic possibilities of cancers.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the general population and the first cause of death in people under 65 years of age in Spain. This indicates the epidemiological and social importance of cancer in the country. SEOM believes that there is a need to raise awareness among educational and health authorities about the significance of integrated teaching of Oncology at all university levels.

Juan Jesús Cruz, coordinator of the report and former president of SEOM, highlights that SEOM has been concerned about this issue since 2006. However, the implementation and development of an integrated Medical Oncology training program have faced challenges due to the special structure of the Spanish University system, which is divided into departments with broad areas of knowledge.

The report emphasizes that the existing programs’ content is deemed adequate but lacks depth. Therefore, the report recommends promoting content that is specifically aimed at training general practitioners for application in clinical practice. It also encourages medical oncology training programs to follow the SEOM recommendations outlined in the Cordoba Consensus.

Additionally, the report states that there is limited participation of medical oncologists from State Teaching Bodies in teaching the Medical Oncology training program. To address this issue, the report suggests measures such as promoting the completion of theses in Medical Oncology among residents and implementing job stabilization strategies to retain medical oncologists with a teaching vocation.

SEOM’s report serves as a call to action for the integration of Medical Oncology training in Medicine degrees in universities throughout Spain. By improving the content and depth of the training, future doctors will be better equipped to address the challenges posed by cancer and contribute to a higher quality of care for cancer patients.

The recommendations put forth in the SEOM report offer a roadmap for advancing medical education in the field of oncology and ensuring the best possible outcomes for cancer patients in Spain. SEOM’s plea for an independent and integrated Medical Oncology training program reflects the urgency to tackle the growing prevalence of cancer in the country.

