The Need for Comprehensive Cancer Training in Medical Education in Spain

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has called for a training program in Medical Oncology (OM) to be integrated into the Medicine degree at universities throughout Spain. Cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in the general population and the primary cause of death in individuals under 65 years old. With the increase in life expectancy, it is estimated that more than half of the population in Spain will be affected by cancer at some point in their lives.

The report, titled “Training in Medical Oncology: Current situation and recommendations,” was coordinated by John Jesus Cross, former president of SEOM. The report highlights the need for medical students to have adequate knowledge and skills to address the growing impact of cancer in Spanish society. It also emphasizes the importance of an integrated teaching approach, with medical oncologists playing a key role as teachers.

The report has identified several areas for improvement in the training of medical students in Oncology. Firstly, it recommends that the depth of coverage of OM topics in training programs should be increased. Specific hospital practices in the field of Oncology should be included, and the contents should be oriented towards application in clinical practice. Additionally, the report highlights a growing lack of interest among medical students in pursuing a career in Medical Oncology. To address this issue, the report suggests promoting the completion of final degree projects in Oncology and including more questions from the OM syllabus in the MIR exam, which is the national exam for medical specialization.

The report also highlights the limited participation of medical oncologists in teaching OM training programs. To address this issue, the report recommends ensuring the participation of specialists in Medical Oncology in teaching programs and encouraging residents to pursue thesis projects in the field of OM. Additionally, strategies should be implemented to retain residents with a teaching vocation.

The panel of experts involved in the report includes professors of Medical Oncology from various universities in Spain. Emile Alba, professor at the University of Malaga, emphasizes the importance of teaching medical students about the causes, mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. He advocates for an integrated approach in teaching, bringing real-life hospital experiences to the classroom.

Other experts in the panel agree that the current education in Oncology at universities is outdated and does not reflect the epidemiological importance of cancer. They stress the need for comprehensive and homogenous training for all medical students, as cancer is a major health problem in Spain. The experts also emphasize the importance of teaching primary care physicians and other specialists about Oncology to ensure a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care.

In conclusion, SEOM is advocating for an integrated training program in Medical Oncology to be included in the Medicine degree in universities throughout Spain. The report highlights the need for improved training in OM for future doctors, given the increasing impact of cancer in Spanish society. The recommendations outlined in the report aim to address the current gaps in OM training and ensure that medical students have the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively address the challenges of cancer care.