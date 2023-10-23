The Need for Psychological Support: Lack of Psycho-Oncologists in Italy Leaves Majority of Cancer Patients Without Help

Italian Cancer Patients Lacking Support from Psycho-Oncologists: A Serious Issue for Quality of Life and Treatment

Italy – Cancer patients in Italy are facing a significant lack of support from psycho-oncologists, with only one in five patients receiving the help they need. This grim statistic has serious repercussions on the quality of life and treatment for those affected by cancer.

Psycho-oncologists play a crucial role in helping patients deal with the disease, treatments, and the fear of death. However, a staggering 80 percent of patients in Italy are excluded from accessing this type of support. Despite the widely recognized need for this specialized assistance, the majority of patients are left to their own devices or forced to resort to non-specialist facilities.

Italy has often been considered avant-garde in providing the right support for cancer patients during this delicate phase of their lives. The role of psycho-oncologists is essential in multidisciplinary teams within oncology departments and specialized centers, as they help patients enhance their coping resources and provide support to family members and caregivers.

With the advancement of early diagnoses and new therapies, life expectancies for many types of cancer have increased. For instance, 88 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer survive at least five years, while 65 percent of those with colon cancer and 90 percent of prostate cancer patients also survive. Additionally, over a million individuals have achieved permanent recovery.

As cancer therapies become increasingly personalized and effective, patients and caregivers need comprehensive explanations and guidance. Psycho-oncologists can play a pivotal role in this process, making their integration into every multidisciplinary cancer team vital. However, despite the need for psychological support, many patients are left without this crucial assistance.

Gianluca Vago, the director of the Oncology department at the State University of Milan, stated that the majority of cancer patients are crying out for help. Efforts have been made to provide training courses involving healthcare professionals and psychologists in collaboration with hospitals and treatment centers sensitive to these issues. However, greater attention and concrete efforts are needed to ensure psychological assistance to the millions of cancer patients in Italy.

The lack of psycho-oncological support for cancer patients in Italy is a pressing issue that must be addressed. Access to specialized care can significantly improve the overall well-being of those affected by cancer, providing much-needed guidance, and support during their journey of treatment and recovery.

