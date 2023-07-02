The Need for Specialization in General Medicine and the Challenges Faced by Family Doctors

Title: Minister Schillaci Advocates for Specialization School in General Medicine to Strengthen Family Doctors

Subtitle: Proposed Measures Aim to Improve the Legal Status and Working Conditions of General Practitioners

In a recent announcement, Minister Schillaci has expressed his support for the establishment of a specialization school in General Medicine, similar to those present in other European countries. Alongside this, the Minister proposes increasing the economic value of scholarships to incentivize young doctors to pursue a career as family doctors.

Minister Schillaci also outlined plans to employ doctors in future Community Houses, while transitioning current contract doctors to voluntary dependency. However, concerns have been raised over the potential impact on capillarity and accessibility, as grouping doctors in a physical location may affect the unique characteristics of general medicine. It is crucial to involve citizens in discussions to ensure the best outcome for healthcare services.

The proposed changes to the legal status of general practitioners are unlikely to impact the reorganization of territorial care. Instead, the focus is on providing new doctors with greater guarantees, as the existing contractual instrument, the Convention, is considered obsolete and fails to acknowledge the efforts of the medical community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, general practitioners have borne the brunt of the crisis, with over half of the deaths attributed to the virus occurring within their care.

Over time, general practitioners have seen a progressive demotion in terms of both status and bureaucracy. They have lost the ability to exercise their profession freely and have experienced a significant reduction in purchasing power, with salaries reduced by 50%. Moreover, the lack of protection places doctors and their families in personal and financial crisis in the event of illness or accidents. The current system fails to compensate for the risks associated with being a doctor, further amplifying the challenges they face.

To address these issues, Minister Schillaci suggests introducing a new general practice convention that allows doctors to benefit from holidays according to law 104, severance pay, and sickness benefits. Additionally, there is a need to prioritize work/life balance, adequate remuneration, assessment of workloads, and part-time employment options. These measures are essential for attracting new recruits to the public healthcare system and addressing the profession’s gender disparity.

It is crucial to recognize that the future of the National Health Service (Ssn) relies on rebuilding a pact of solidarity and trust between professionals and users. Without an adequate number of doctors willing to work in the Ssn, public health is at risk. Therefore, it is imperative that both doctors and citizens work together to ensure a strong and sustainable healthcare system that serves the needs of all.

