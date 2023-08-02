The Need for Standardization and Vigilance: Ensuring Safety of Food Supplements in Europe

Title: Experts Call for Standardization and Increased Safety of Food Supplements in Europe

Date: October 31, 2023

In October 2022, industry experts from various European countries gathered in Erice for a workshop titled “Food supplements vigilance systems in a public health perspective”. During the workshop, these experts drafted a Manifesto on the safety of food supplements, highlighting concerns surrounding their safety. This comes as the supplement market continues to expand rapidly, with Italy alone accounting for a significant portion of the European market worth 4 billion euros.

Francesca Menniti Ippolito, the coordinator of the National Phyto-Surveillance System of the Higher Institute of Health, emphasized the need for standardized legislation in the supplement industry. She mentioned that while supplements are considered similar to food from a regulatory aspect, their specific characteristics can lead to negative side effects and interactions with other drugs. Currently, legislation in the sector varies across European countries, causing discrepancies in permitted and non-permitted plants, as well as the limits of substances used.

One example highlighted was melatonin, which is not authorized in supplements in Denmark and the Czech Republic. In countries where it is allowed, authorized doses range from 0.28 mg in Germany to 2 mg in France, Latvia, and Portugal. Another concern raised was the absence of studies conducted before supplements are introduced to the market. While the responsibility for product safety lies with the producers, specific studies are not required to demonstrate their safety.

The increasing popularity of food supplements among Europeans adds to the urgency to address these issues. According to a survey conducted by Food Supplements Europe, almost 9 out of 10 Europeans have taken food supplements at some point in their lives. The top reasons for supplement consumption include maintaining health, boosting the immune system, and enhancing skin, hair, and nail health.

It is worth noting that Italians are the largest spenders on supplements, with the Italian market alone accounting for over a quarter of the total European market value.

Adverse reactions resulting from supplements can have various causes, including the toxicity of plants used, interactions between plants and other drugs, accidental contamination, or intentional adulteration. Past cases of adverse reactions, such as those linked to turmeric-based supplements, have only come to light when significant harm and hospitalization have occurred. Therefore, experts emphasize the need for greater attention to be paid to the products used and potential interactions with other supplements or drugs.

Menniti emphasized the importance of encouraging the reporting of suspected adverse reactions to supplements, promoting conscious consumption, and providing independent information to healthcare professionals. While supplements are often perceived as safe due to their “natural” label, it is crucial to recognize that many adverse reactions are associated with supplements containing plants. To address this, Menniti suggests starting from existing phytosurveillance systems dedicated to monitoring adverse effects of supplements and plants. She advocates for effective information campaigns and the establishment of a coordinated European surveillance system.

As the discussion on the safety of food supplements continues, the need for standardized legislation and increased vigilance across Europe is becoming increasingly prominent. Industry experts are calling for unified efforts to ensure the safety and accurate labeling of food supplements to protect consumers’ health and well-being.

