The Neglected Link: Psychological Distress in Cancer Patients and the Need for Psycho-oncological Support

Psychological Distress Neglected in Cancer Patients, Says Italian Association of Medical Oncology

Psychological distress affects more than 50% of cancer patients but in a shocking 70% of cases, depression goes untreated. However, research shows that psychological well-being plays a crucial role in the treatment and survival of cancer patients. Recognizing this important link, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) addressed the issue of mental health in cancer patients on the first day of the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (Esmo). Aiom called for increased resources in the sector of psycho-oncology.

President of Aiom, Saverio Cinieri, emphasizes the importance of treating mental disorders in cancer patients, stating that it directly translates into improved survival rates. However, these disorders are identified in only a fraction of cancer patients. Statistics show that 20% of people with cancer experience depression, 10% have anxiety, and more than 50% develop psychological distress. These emotional distress disorders profoundly impact the quality of life, adherence to treatments, and ultimately, the survival of the patients. Unfortunately, the majority of cases go unidentified and untreated. It is estimated that over 70% of cancer patients with depression do not receive any treatment for their mental illness.

The situation is not much better in Europe, where only 37% of countries allocate a specific budget for psycho-oncological support. As a result, the need for treatment remains largely unmet. Italy, for example, has psychologists dedicated to oncology on paper in around half of the centers, but less than one in five patients actually receive this type of support. Even more concerning is the fact that the National Oncology Plan for 2023-2027 does not allocate any resources for psycho-oncological assistance.

“The needs of cancer patients for psychological support are often not detected and, therefore, not appropriately treated,” warns Cinieri. It is crucial to prioritize mental health in the treatment of cancer patients to provide them with the best chance of survival and improve their overall well-being. The Italian Association of Medical Oncology calls for immediate action to allocate more resources for psycho-oncological support and provide better care for cancer patients’ mental health.

