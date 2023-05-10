“The neighbor took my wife around in the Maserati.” “Video? I did it for no reason”

TORREMAGGIORE – «One day Massimo took my wife around in his Maserati». Other details emerge from the story provided to the prosecutor by Taulant Malaj, 45, an Albanian baker who has been in prison since Sunday after killing his 16-year-old daughter Gessica and 51-year-old Massimo De Santis, a neighbor and alleged lover of his wife, in Torremaggiore (Foggia). , 39-year-old Tefta.

In the murderous rampage he also wounded the latter with six stab wounds. In the version reported to the prosecutor, the 45-year-old would have said he was convinced that for over a year there had been a clandestine relationship between his wife and De Santis, which began after an accident. According to the confessed offender, Tefta and Massimo “met from there” and “started talking”.

Malaj reportedly told the prosecutor that his wife and friend often ate together. The suspect would also have recorded some lunches between the two with his mobile phone.

VIDEO? DONE WITHOUT A REASON

“I did it like this, there is no particular reason,” Taulant Malaj later told the prosecutor, in reference to the video that the man shot of the corpses of his daughter and his wife’s alleged lover. Video that the 45-year-old then sent to a friend in Imola and which has already been acquired by the investigators.

“At that moment I had the devil on my mind,” added Malaj, who after killing called his brother to tell him what he had just committed, telling him he had “killed my wife, my daughter and my wife’s lover” .

Taulant Malaj himself told the prosecutor that his brother would not immediately show up at his house out of fear, but only after the ambulance arrived.

ON MAY 11 THE AUTOPSIES

The hearing to validate the arrest of Taulant Malaj, the 45-year-old Albanian baker accused of killing his 16-year-old daughter Gessica and Massimo De Santis, 51, will be held tomorrow morning the man she believed to be her alleged lover. The suspect, who has been in prison since Sunday, also attempted to stab the latter, Tefta, a 39-year-old also of Albanian origin, hitting her with six blows. The woman is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis: her health conditions do not yet allow her to be heard by the investigators. The interview with the magistrates will not take place before Friday.

Meanwhile, an autopsy on the bodies of the two victims has been scheduled for Thursday morning. From a first inspection, the girl would have been hit with a dozen stab wounds; 20 those inflicted, however, on Massimo by Malaj. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was found in the alleged killer’s car because – according to the suspect himself – he intended to flee.

The boy asks for his mother

Little Leonardo, 5 years old, son of Taulan Malaj, the man accused of the double murder of his daughter and his wife’s alleged lover and of the attempted murder of his wife committed by stabbing in the night between Saturday and last Sunday in Torremaggiore (Foggia). The child was entrusted to the care of his paternal uncles: “The little one is fine, he is serene” – says Aunt Muskj-. “He misses his mom so much. We told him that he will be back soon – the woman says – ». He doesn’t talk about that evening when the child, who hid behind the sofa while his father stabbed his sister Gessica and his mother after killing his wife’s alleged lover Massimo De Santis. He doesn’t even ask about his father. “Now is not the time to give him any explanation. Now Leonardo must be calm. I bought him some toys to distract him,” he concludes.