The new anti-modern – health check

A multi-layered conflict is currently taking place in Ukraine. First and foremost, it is simply a matter of Ukraine defending itself against the Russian attack, a clear matter under international law. Linked to this is the conflict between the US and Russia over dominance in Eastern Europe and the presence of NATO in the former parts of the Soviet Union, which Russia claims as its sphere of influence – objects of coveted imperial and revanchist strategy. Woven into Russia’s justifications are ideologemes that can also be found in the West on the right-wing populist and neo-fascist side of the political spectrum and that can be connected well into the middle of middle-class society. Even without a coherent ideology, they form a mosaic of “values” that fit together, against modernity with its legacy from the Enlightenment: against freedom, equality, human rights and global responsibility.

masculinity

“Masculinity” is a central ideologeme of the new antimodernism. It fulfills a bridging function between values ​​such as toughness, honor, decision-making power, soldiering, obedience and willingness to make sacrifices, not being afraid, not being weepy or maintaining a traditional image of the family and women, including the fight against “gender ideology” and advocating strict bans on abortion. That connects from Ernst Jiinger to Cardinal Meisner. And those of us who have never been annoyed by excessive gender asterisks, throw the first stone. For simple minds and perhaps also for our repressed patriarchal character, Putin has put this in the picture with his topless horseman appearances non-verbally and insta-capable.

nationalism

Neoliberal globalization, which many people experience as surrender to an intangible financial world, is contrasted with belonging to a nation. In doing so, one’s own nation is elevated above the others, in open exceptionalism or, somewhat more sophisticatedly, as a focus on one’s own nation: “Make America great again”. It remains a pure ideologeme, the Russian oligarchs are as globalist as Trump’s egomaniacal power projections were. Above all, a joint responsibility for the future of mankind is resisted.

authoritarianism

Anti-modernists regard liberal democracy as corrupt elite rule. This is opposed to an ideal of authoritarian leadership that implements the will of the people. “I am your voice,” said Trump. People’s tribunes are always successful – for a certain time – they personify, so to speak, the simple answer to complex questions. The fact that the Orbans, Trumps or Putins use corruption as a principle of rule in order to generate loyalty in their environment is reinterpreted as rewards well deserved by the benevolent ruler. Depending on the system, journalists and members of the opposition are also persecuted. Corruption and violence are siblings.

collectivism

The individual, and especially the individual, has to submit to the imagined whole, to the people or nation represented by the tribune. At the same time, individuals are released from their responsibility for the whole. subordination is sufficient. Alfred Fretwurst, the opportunistic figure Götz Aly’s “People without a Centre”, has no responsibility for climate change, for refugees drowning in the Mediterranean Sea or for bomb victims in Kiev. Everyone can see how they are doing themselves. This attitude has been practiced as well in neoliberalism as in times of dictatorship.

Science fetishism and science hostility

Science is split in anti-modernity. “Science” and “Humanities” become opposites. Without excellent engineering achievements there would be no supersonic missiles in Russia, no drones or no atomic bomb in Iran. But the reflection of social conditions cannot be allowed, that would be a direct threat to domination. The social sciences must therefore adapt ideologically, become system whores, or remain silent. Scientific research on the consequences of economic or social action is tricky. Climate change, environmental pollution or poisoning in the workplace are not sociological findings, but rather those of the “hard” natural sciences. Only corrupting or imprisoning helps.

instrumental religion

In all anti-modern regimes, religion is used as an instrument. Putin has his Cyrill, Trump his evangelistic fundamentalists, Iran sees itself as a “theocracy” anyway. Most religions have tendencies that assume that human beings should submit to a higher order and most religions are “old forces”, deeply rooted in the canon of human powers of meaning. Not only Hitler knew why he wanted a concordat. The alliance of throne and altar also helps the modern, anti-modern tribunes of the people to present themselves as “chosen,” fault lines between divine right and embodiment of the will of the people or not. Does that mean China isn’t really anti-modern? Or is Confucius somewhere in Chinese “communism”?

There are, of course, more such pieces of the anti-modern jigsaw puzzle. The list is only intended to encourage reflection on the lines of conflict that are currently shaping the picture of world politics. The “Western values” that are misused for Sunday speeches and often hollowed out in real life, that have lost their radiance and “soft power”, are part of this picture. Then suddenly other voices sing from the thundering life, as if it were a song by Andreas Gabalier. Layla and the Night Wolves, it doesn’t get any more wicked.