The new cars expected in July, there is no shortage of news and surprises (already Tuesday with Fiat 600 and Topolino)

In relation to the Italian car market for the month of July 2023, various car models are expected to come. Let’s think about the Chinese World of Atto 3, the first car of the Byd brand to be introduced in Italy. As for the planned restyling, the launch of the Peugeot 508 updated, both in the sedan and wagon variants. Let’s see everything:

The most anticipated car models of the month July

Big strides towards the return of the Fiat 600 and Mickey Mouse

The most anticipated car models in July

Peugeot 508, both in the sedan and in the wagon version, have undergone a restyling that has introduced some interesting changes. One of the distinctive features is the front grille that blends harmoniously with the bumper, giving the vehicle an original look. The engines available for Peugeot 508 are all equipped with automatic transmission. Among the internal combustion engines, you can choose between the 1.2 turbo petrol and 1.5 diesel, both with an output of 131 bhp. Three plug-in hybrid variants with a 1.6-litre engine are available. The first two variants deliver 179 HP and 224 HP respectively and promise a range in all-electric mode of 64 km. The sporty variant of the 1.6 plug-in hybrid is equipped with a second electric motor at the rear, bringing total power to 360 HP. This configuration allows high performance and sportier driving. The starting price for the Peugeot 508 is 42,170 euros.

Byd is a Chinese car brand which, although still little known in the Italian market, enjoys great popularity in its country of origin and is even the main brand for sales. Such is its relevance that even Tesla buys its batteries for its own vehicles. In this dynamic, the model World of Atto 3 it represents the first car from this manufacturer to be introduced on the Italian market. Byd Act 3 is one crossover with front-wheel drive and offers a power of 204 HP. Thanks to its advanced technology, it can count on a range of 420 km. The indicative prices for the purchase of this car in Italy start at 45,000 euros.

The new series of Hyundai Kona presents cutting-edge design lines, characterized by thin LED strips that cross both the front and the tailgate. This model is longer, with a total length of 435cm, adding 14cm to the previous model. The range of engines offered includes a 120 HP 1.0 turbo version, available with both manual and robotised gearboxes, and also offers a mild hybrid version, which combines the 120 HP turbo engine with a mild hybrid system. Another option is the versione full hybrid with 1.6-litre engine and 141 HP, which promises an efficiency of about 22 km/l on average. The all-electric variant of the Kona will also be launched in September, available with two different power options: 156PS and 218PS. The starting prices for the new Hyundai Kona start at 28,500 euros.

The new Mercedes E Class it underwent a slight increase in length, increasing by 1 centimeter, reaching a total length of 495 centimetres. To undergo another increase is the amount of technology present in the vehicle: the passenger compartment has been designed to accommodate up to three screens, allowing a high level of connectivity and functionality. The engine range offers different propulsion options, with the 200 petrol version having a 204 HP engine and being joined by the 220 d diesel version with a 197 HP engine. Both of these variants are characterized by the tecnologia mild hybrid, which helps to improve the efficiency of the vehicle. For those looking for an even greener option, the E-Class also offers plug-in hybrid versions. The 300e features a 313hp engine, while the 400e offers a more powerful 380hp engine. The starting price for the new Mercedes E-Class is around 60,000 euros.

The new Maserati GranTurismo, elegant and sophisticated, represents a worthy heir to the previous model, from which it also inherited the name. The GranTurismo range features an all-wheel drive (4×4) version equipped with a 3.0 V6 biturbo engine available in two power levels: 490 HP and 550 HP. The electric version, called GranTurismo Electric, features three electric motors that work in synergy to deliver a combined output of 761hp. This car offers acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, making it one of the fastest coupes on the market. The GranTurismo Electric offers an average range of approximately 450 km on a single charge. The length of the Maserati GranTurismo is 496 cm, giving it an imposing and distinctive appearance. From 182,000 euros.

With the introduction of the new generation, Mercedes GLC Coupe it is distinguished by its more slender line compared to the GLC with a square roof. Despite the renewed aesthetics, this variant still retains a spacious boot, with a capacity of 545 litres, although less than the 620 liters of the previous version. The Mercedes GLC Coupé is available with four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. Both engine options are offered in both a mild hybrid version, with power ratings ranging from 197 HP to 269 HP, and a plug-in hybrid version, with power ratings ranging from 333 HP to 387 HP. These hybrid technologies contribute to improve overall efficiency and performance of the vehicle. This new GLC Coupé is available to order now, with a starting price of 70,922 euros.

Big strides towards the returns of the Fiat 600 and Topolino

Fiat 600, whose presentation is scheduled today, Tuesday 4 July. it is a significant step in the renewal process of the Fiat range. The new entry-level Fiat 600 will be equipped with a 1.2 turbo petrol engine combined with a 48 V hybrid system. This engine will be able to develop a power of around 136 HP and will guarantee an average consumption of around 5 liters per 100 km . Customers will have the choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 48 V hybrid system will allow the new The new Fiat 600 will be also available in an electric version with a power of about 156 HP and a range of more than 400 kilometres. Expected price of around 20,000 euros.

Fiat is ready to introduce its electric microcar baby mouse, based on the project of the Citroen Ami, a quadricycle belonging to the Stellantis group. The front plays a crucial role in affirming the identity of this model. The split light clusters are clearly evident, with the main elements distinguished by a chrome border and the secondary ones positioned further down, both presenting a circular shape. This design it is clearly inspired by the 1957 Fiat 500both for the arched convexity that crosses the front above the brand logo, and for the transversal rib under the windscreen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

