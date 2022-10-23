“Between mid-November and early December it can cause more than 50% of infections.” This is the ruling of the European Center for Disease Control on the new Covid variant which is already affecting many countries: including France – where 19% of infections count – and the Usa – where its presence doubles every week. Is called Cerberus, this is how BQ.1 has been colloquially baptized. According to the ECDC, by the beginning of next year, “more than 80% of cases are expected to be caused by BQ.1”. Currently in Italy we are at 5%. It is important to keep in mind – points out to the Republic Carlo Federico Perno, virologist director of microbiology at the Bambin Gesù in Rome – that «we are not talking about new variants, but sub-variants. The distinction is important. BQ.1, in fact, always falls into the Omicron family, it is not particularly different from the current virus. It may be that the infections will increase again, but we do not expect leaps in the severity of the infection, nor that the vaccines have substantial decreases in efficacy ».

In the US, cases doubled in a week

According to the ECDC, Cerberus “will likely contribute to an increase in cases in the coming weeks and months”. If in Italy it stops at one twentieth of the infections, in Belgium I am the 9%as well as in Switzerland, in Great Britain I am l’8%in Ireland il 7%and al 6% in the Netherlands. In the US it went from 8% to 16.6% in just seven days, a doubling that led the immunologist Anthony Fauci to define Cerberus “rather worrying“. The secret of the spread of the new variant lies in its ability to evade the immune system. However, as it is a sub-variant of Omicron, no differences in the efficacy of vaccines or antiviral drugs are expected. Furthermore, “there is no evidence that Cerberus is associated with a more severe disease,” informs the ECDC. Where it could make a difference, however, is in the struggle with monoclonal antibodies of the human body that due to the new mutations they may not be able to stop the virus anymore.

Read on on Open

Read also: