The new communication campaign of the Region for blood donations is underway – Salute

Councilor Donini: “It is important to continue donating, especially in view of the summer. A gesture that saves a life”

Testimonial the actor from Romagna Paolo Cevoli. In 2022 there were 140,897 donors in Emilia-Romagna. In the first four months of 2023, the collection of units of whole blood and that of plasma and platelets is increasing

June 12, 2023 – ‘Leave light. Book and donate blood before the holidays’.

It is the message of campaign of comunication promoted by Emilia Romagna region in view of the summer period and the World blood donor daywhich is celebrated Wednesday 14th June. Testimonial is the actor Paul Cevoli, who with the unmistakable verve of Romagna invites you to follow his example: “Do like me, who gave blood before leaving for the holidays. It’s the principle of intelligent departure: those who need blood are counting on you!”

Made together with Crs (Emilia-Romagna Regional Blood Centre), Avis (Association of Italian Blood Volunteers), trust (Italian Federation of Blood Donor Associations), Adm (Bone Marrow Donor Associations – Emilia-Romagna), FedRed (Federation of Hemophiliac Associations of Emilia-Romagna Onlus) e A.L.T. (Association for the fight against Thalassemia of Ferrara), the campaign entrusts to video (https://tinyurl.com/mr3hevan) the invitation to “start lightly”, therefore to donate before going on vacation. Sui social cards and infographics will also be online.

“A small gesture, but of enormous importance especially in view of the summer period – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Again this year, on World Blood Donor Day, we are calling for an extra effort from donors, whose generosity and civic-mindedness in 2022 enabled our region not to report blood shortages. This is also thanks to the contribution of the volunteers of Avis and Fidas, of the regional system and of the coordination from the Regional Blood Center. Positive data, however, must not make us let our guard down: donate blood and donate plasma, because they are essential for saving human lives”.

In 2022, in fact, the calls to donate blood were answered in 140.897 (-0.9% compared to 2021), a number that has allowed Emilia-Romagna to confirm your self-sufficiency and at the same time to send support to regions in difficulty. Also for the first four months of 2023, about 2,330 units of blood were supplied to other regions.

Data from January-April 2023 collection

The whole blood units donated to us first four months of 2023 they have been 81.967, figure higher than the same period in 2022 (69,548). The balance between the units collected and transfused is positive, as a result of even greater attention from clinicians to the use of the blood resource.

Another encouraging figure, that relating to the collection of plasmaindispensable for the production of plasma-derived medicinal products such as albumin and immunoglobulins, capable of saving the lives of many patients: from January to April of this year the units collected in apheresis (plasma and platelets) they have been 24,903, a clear increase compared to the first five months of 2022, when they were 22,624.

After the drop recorded in 2022 (96,074 kg in 2022 against 100,692 in 2021), there is a recovery in the quantities of plasma delivered to industry, and for the first four months of 2023 32,621 kg were collected, which allow us to estimate the collection on the year 2023 a about 97,863 kg total, in line with what is planned at the national level. In the same period 2022 (January-April), 31,551 kg had been delivered, therefore this year there was a increase of 3.4%.

The contribution of plasma for industrial fractionation remains in any case well above the national average: in 2021 the transfer index in Italy was equal to 14,5 kg for every thousand inhabitants, while Emilia-Romagna conferred 22,6 kg per thousand inhabitants, between the first in Italy. Similar data in 2022: 22 kg per thousand inhabitants, against the national average of 14.3 kg.

