slim waist, breast e buttocks prosperous, this is the new fashion of TikTok, which is bringing very dangerous consequences among the younger generations. To obtain them, those who are little more than girls do everything, even taking medicines without needing them, which are therefore extremely risky for health. In this case it is a antihistamineil Periactin used by girls for her’collateral effect‘ to increase the volume of the buttocks and breasts, while remaining slim and with a thin waist.

And alarm which comes from France, where the improper intake of this medicine, with serious side effects, is becoming worrying: “ Use without medical supervision can favor the appearance of adverse effects such as drowsiness, reduced alertness, blurred vision, dizziness, hallucinations, urinary retention, constipation, heart palpitations and blood count abnormalities “, warned the French Medicines Agency.

On the market since the early seventies, the active ingredient of Periactinand the Ciprouptadinawhich belongs to the family of antihistamines, and is indicated for allergic manifestations such as rhinitis, conjunctivitis, urticaria, hay fever, in adults and children from 6 years of age. Among its side effects is the increase in appetite, so much so that in the past it was also used in some countries, including France, on patients with no appetite. Approval then revoked.

Despite the ban, however, its use continued, first especially in African countries, where a study revealed that in 70% of cases, the drug was taken for weight gain in young women, then spreading to the rest of the world as well . Already in January 2022, the French Medicines Agency had sounded the alarm for: “ a non-compliant and potentially dangerous use of cyproheptadine as orexigen (in medical language, which generates appetite, ed), to induce weight gain for aesthetic purposes “, specifying how this is conveyed above all by: “advertisement made on social network“.