The new day of the Knappschaft-Bahn-See

by admin
02.10.2023 – 12:35

German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See

Bochum (ots)

The health magazine tag appears in a new look. Various formats make the Knappschaft-Bahn-See topics even more interesting.

Currently, over a million readers receive the health magazine “tag” from the German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See (KBS). The current edition appears in a new design.

Formats such as “good through the day” or “everyday heroine/everyday hero” bring the magazine closer to the world of its readers. The aim of the further development is to make the content of the social insurance provider and the network system, including the statutory pension insurance, the mini-job center and the statutory health and nursing care insurance KNAPPSCHAFT, even more informative and reader-friendly for readers.

The relaunch was implemented by Axel Springer Corporate Solutions. The full-service agency for internal and external communication, content marketing and consulting from Axel Springer SE won the tender for the magazine at the end of 2022 and has been managing it since the beginning of 2023.

The magazine “tag” is published four times a year – with a basic circulation of 1.1 million copies and digitally in an eJournal. On 24 pages, it provides readers with comprehensive information on the diverse topics of the KBS. The focus is on the services offered by the health and nursing care insurance KNAPPSCHAFT as well as the pension insurance and the news from the mini-job center, the central collection and reporting point for all minor employment.

Click here for the current edition as an ePaper: https://www.knappschaft.de/static/tag/2303/index.html

Knappschaft-Bahn-See: With its unique network of statutory pension insurance, supplementary pension insurance, health and nursing care insurance with its own medical network as well as the mini-job center, the German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See (KBS) has a special place in social insurance a.

Axel Springer Corporate Solutions (ASCS) is the content marketing agency of Axel Springer SE. At ASCS, communication solutions are created for companies in internal and external communication such as Bosch, BASF, BAYER, KfW, Lufthansa and Volkswagen.

Press contact:

German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See
Dr. Christiane Krueger
Press spokesperson
Tel. +49 234-30485200
E-Mail: christiane.krueger@kbs.de

Original content from: German pension insurance Knappschaft-Bahn-See, transmitted by news aktuell

