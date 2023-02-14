Giuseppa Mira, with the formal signing of the contract which took place this morning, Tuesday 14 February, is officially the new director of the general medicine complex operating unit of the “San Giovanni di Dio” hospital in Agrigento. Dr. Mira, winner of the insolvency proceedings, was received by the extraordinary commissioner of the Agrigento provincial health authority, Mario Zappia, for the assignment of the five-year assignment. The meeting took place in the headquarters of the health citadel.

“San Giovanni di Dio” Hospital, Giuseppa Mira is the new director of general medicine