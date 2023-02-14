Home Health the new director Mira has signed the contract
Health

the new director Mira has signed the contract

by admin
the new director Mira has signed the contract

Giuseppa Mira, with the formal signing of the contract which took place this morning, Tuesday 14 February, is officially the new director of the general medicine complex operating unit of the “San Giovanni di Dio” hospital in Agrigento. Dr. Mira, winner of the insolvency proceedings, was received by the extraordinary commissioner of the Agrigento provincial health authority, Mario Zappia, for the assignment of the five-year assignment. The meeting took place in the headquarters of the health citadel.

“San Giovanni di Dio” Hospital, Giuseppa Mira is the new director of general medicine

See also  new drug is coming that changes everything. that's how

You may also like

Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market: risk of...

Play sports and lose weight? “The best time...

My mom could have Alzheimer’s: what should I...

Hepatitis C, the Region also confirms free screening...

Commercial determinants of health | International Health

Movida catering – shelled almonds

EU definitive ok, mini derogation for supercars –...

Is eating oranges good for health? Here’s what...

There’s no more time: update newborn screenings as...

Do you know what happens to your body...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy