The new director of the emergency room meets general practitioners to try to avoid inappropriate access

Improve and rationalize patient access to the emergency room of the breaking latest news hospital.
This is the purpose of the meeting between the director of the structure, Tiziana Ferrara, and a representation of the general practitioners of the ASL.

Ferrara, which has assumed the five-year role of director of the complex operating unit of Emergency Medicine and Surgery of the breaking latest news hospital since 1 November 2022, is preparing a series of actions for the reorganization of the service.

«In recent years, the emergency room has been characterized by a constant increase in visits», as the local health authority reminds us, «among these, those made by patients with minor codes, indicators of non-urgent performance needs, have taken on a significant weight. The sector literature has also often found that it is precisely these patients who are most dissatisfied with the service received”.

With a view to improvement, with the strong support of the strategic direction of the Local Health Authority, Ferrara wanted to create a path of collaboration with general practitioners (MMGs) to improve the appropriateness of access to the emergency room. Yesterday’s meeting was the first of the meetings with GPs that will be scheduled on a monthly basis to address critical issues in the emergency room and those of other company services. We begin by approaching the problem of “frequent users”, patients who make many visits to the emergency room during a calendar year, and among the possible solutions to be adopted, the use of the diagnostic therapeutic assistance pathways (Pdta) adopted by the ASL has been identified ( eg PDT of heart failure, PDT of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc.). Already from this first meeting, after an interesting presentation of epidemiological data by the medical director of hospital epidemiology, Fabrizio Cedrone, doctors received presents requests and suggestions for the improvement of the service.

The meeting was attended by the director general, Vincenzo Ciamponi, the medical director, Antonio Caponetti, the director of hospitals, Valterio Fortunato, the president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of breaking latest news, Maria Assunta Ceccagnoli, the medical director Rosa Maria Di Biagio. The doctors were represented by Silvio Basile, Nicola Grimaldi and Guido Cerolini Forlini.
The general manager Ciamponi greatly appreciated this method of collaboration between the hospital and the territory which heralds an improvement in the service and a concrete, indispensable corporate integration.

