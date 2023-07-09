The new DR SUVs arriving: even lower prices and super quality, everyone wants them

The new DR SUVs conquer everyone. The group offers high-performance cars at very low prices. Everyone wants them

Among the companies in the engine sector that have made a big leap forward in terms of sales in recent years there is certainly the DR Automobiles Group. The Italian company, founded in 2006, makes its link with China its strong point. The SUVs of Dr Automobiles (Dr Media Press) – Mondofuoristrada.it

The components assembled to create the cars are in fact imported by Chinese car manufacturers Chery Automobile e JAC Motorsto then be assembled and marketed under the DR, EVO, ICKX and Sportequipe brands.

The strategy, judging by the sales results, has proved quite successful. Especially regarding the SUV segment, which is all the rage today. The group’s investments in the sector have borne fruit. DR has released several “road giants” on the market that today give everyone a hard time on the market.

An excellent quality – price ratio, high performance cars equipped with the best technologies and the partnership Italy – China have made DR models take off. But let’s see which SUVs of the low-cost group are currently the most popular.

Crazy about DR SUVs

Among the low cost options it cannot be missing DR 6.0a medium-large crossover with classic aesthetics, characterized by the eye-catching grille on the front typical of Dr cars. It is perfect for any occasion, spacious and equipped with every technology, such as a control display, infotainment system , Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and assisted driving systems. The price is 29,000 euros.

The sister” DR 5.0 it has a more aggressive and sporty look, with a larger front grille. Like the 6.0 model, it has a central screen and Android Auto compatibility. The vehicle is only available in front-wheel drive. The starting price is 21,000 euros. The SUVs of Dr Automobiles (Dr Media Press) – Mondofuoristrada.it

To close the trio DR can not miss the crossover 4.0, also available with front-wheel drive. The design is refined and sporty, and the performance is high. However, the car has some flaws. The fuel economy of the car is raised compared to other DR models and it does not have driver assistance devices. The base price is 19,000 euros.

Poker of choices for EVO

Also with regard to the Evo models, the choice is wide. L‘Evo 3 has a really affordable price. It can in fact vary from 16.900 a 18.400 euro, very little for a low-cost compact crossover. The car is rather essential in design, but the performance is perfectly functional for those looking for a low-cost car. Dr Automobiles SUVs, Evo 5 (Evo Media Press) – Mondofuoristrada.it

The Evo 4si hover around more or less on the same price range. The crossover has small dimensions, but the internal space is optimized for a truly comfortable journey.

Age 5Compared to the other models, it has a more personalized design, with a contrasting black roof and elaborate lines. It incorporates many aspects of the Baic X3. The interior is modern, with part of the analog controls and other digital ones managed via the comfortable screen. The car is equipped with a 1.5 four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The 127 HP LPG bi-fuel version is also among the choices. In this case the price goes up, and starts at 19,000 euros.

The Age 6, another medium-sized crossover, is characterized by a higher height than the others. This makes it harder to drive. It has a direct injection 1.5 turbocharged engine. The price of the car starts at 19,900 euros.

