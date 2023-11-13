The New Era of Aesthetic Medicine: Combining Treatments and Home Care With SkinCeuticals

The Changing Face of Aesthetic Medicine: Integrating Skin Care for Optimal Results

Recent years have seen a significant shift in the landscape of aesthetic medicine, with more patients turning to a variety of medical aesthetic procedures to enhance their appearance. While treatments such as injectables, pulsed light, and non-ablative lasers have become increasingly popular, experts are pointing out that the journey to achieving desired results doesn’t end at the doctor’s office.

According to medical specialists, including Dr. Mª Teresa Achiques, Dr. Gracia Bañón, Dr. Alejandra Méndez de Vigo, and Dr. Ana Maldonado, combining different medical-aesthetic treatments with comprehensive skin care is essential for maximizing the effectiveness of aesthetic procedures.

Dr. Gracia Bañón, a specialist in facial aesthetic medicine at Enea, highlights the importance of using high-quality skin care products to maintain the effects of aesthetic treatments at home. She recommends SkinCeuticals’ Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, which is designed to counteract the loss of hyaluronic acid caused by aging, effectively reducing the appearance of wrinkles and improving skin density.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alejandra Méndez de Vigo, an aesthetic doctor specialized in facial harmonization and skin care at SkinMed Clinic, emphasizes the need for a global approach to aesthetic patient care. She recommends SkinCeuticals’ Discoloration Defense to enhance the effects of treatments such as intense pulsed light, while also stressing the importance of sunscreen and sun protection as part of an ongoing skin care routine.

Dr. Mª Teresa Achiques, a specialist in facial aesthetic surgery at Sensabell, underlines the impact of preventive treatments and comprehensive skin care for maintaining healthy, youthful skin. She suggests the use of CE Ferulic by SkinCeuticals, which contains antioxidants to reduce cellular damage caused by sun exposure and other external factors.

Lastly, Dr. Ana Maldonado, a specialist in aesthetic medicine and longevity, highlights the role of collagen stimulators such as injectable calcium hydroxyapatite and skinboosters in combating the effects of aging. She recommends SkinCeuticals’ A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced as a complement to these treatments, providing additional protection for the skin.

The insights shared by these experts underscore the significance of integrated skin care as a key component of successful medical-aesthetic treatments. By combining in-clinic procedures with high-quality skin care products, patients can achieve optimal results and maintain healthy, radiant skin in the long term. For those interested in learning more about medical-aesthetic treatments and SkinCeuticals products, additional information is available on their website.

