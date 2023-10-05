The new Federal Institute for Public Health – Health Check

After many announcements, many statements from associations and specialist societies and many rumors, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced the fundamental decisions regarding the Federal Institute for Public Health at the Federal Press Conference today:

1. The new institute will be called the “Federal Institute for Prevention and Education in Medicine” (BIPAM) and will be launched on January 1, 2025. The construction representative Dr. Nießen will set up the new institute and wind up the old BZgA.

2. The RKI will essentially be limited to infectious diseases; the AI ​​department, which is currently being set up, will remain at the RKI. The new president of the RKI will be Prof. Schaade, the previous vice president.

3. The new BIPAM should focus on cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases and collect data and propose measures.

4. The BIPAM budget is still being negotiated.

As a background, Lauterbach explained that the healthcare system in Germany is comparatively expensive, but life expectancy is still only average in Europe and the social differences in life expectancy are large. One reason for this is that “preventative medicine” is not sufficient in Germany. The new institute should help here with the three focus areas of cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases, which would account for more than 75% of deaths in Germany.

The BMG managed to surprise with the points mentioned. Not many people probably expected such a construct. We will have to wait and see what will come of it and what specific role it will play in the public health sector. The fact that prevention should be strengthened is a goal that can only be welcomed. But there is much about the BIPAM construct that is quite strange.

Linguistically, it is striking that a “Federal Institute for Prevention and Education in Medicine” does not live up to a public health claim just from its title. Medicine of course makes an important contribution to public health, but the WHO does not speak of “Health in all Policies” for nothing. Public health and prevention are cross-departmental tasks. Lauterbach may have consciously chosen the narrow focus “in medicine” because he was unable to achieve an interdepartmental public health approach in the cabinet – or perhaps he did not even try.

The term “preventive medicine” is not only antiquated, but here too only medicine is being addressed. Consciously or not, you don’t know.

The selection of three diseases as priority areas for action, instead of addressing risk factors, could also be due to departmental responsibilities. The BMG is responsible for illnesses, but only partially for the underlying risk factors, and especially where health behavior is addressed. When it comes to the relevant factors, such as the social situation, the environment, working conditions, traffic, education, etc., other departments are affected and should be included. They have their own “prevention authorities”, such as the BAUA or the UBA.

Lauterbach’s statement that the three disease groups accounted for “more than 75%” of deaths in Germany is factually incorrect. In 2021 it was 62%. The proportion of the three disease groups in all deaths is continuously decreasing. It was 75% in 1998. The reason for the decreasing proportion is the declining number of deaths as a result of cardiovascular diseases.

It is debatable whether deaths should be taken into account when setting priorities in prevention. Cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases are – on average – typical diseases of old age. If their proportion is high, it also means that people live quite old on average. Other parameters would be useful for prevention, such as the years of life lost. Cancer and cardiovascular diseases would still be at the forefront here, but then accidents, for example, would also come into focus. Another question of departmental responsibility? Or is it ultimately about the fact that cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases are extremely interesting fields for the pharmaceutical industry? It is fitting that Lauterbach also wants to make it easier for the pharmaceutical industry to access health insurance data with the Health Data Use Act for research purposes. That would at least be a consistent approach, even if not from a public health perspective. But that’s admittedly just reading coffee grounds and perhaps doing the whole project an injustice. We will see.

The RKI has lost its role as a public health institute – which was also confirmed by the Bundestag in 2007 – at least as far as the cross-thematic perspective is concerned. Like a hundred years ago, it has been cut back to an institute for infectious diseases. The corona crisis has actually made it unmistakably clear that infectious diseases always affect society as a whole and must be understood as public health challenges, not just as an infection protection task.

The transition of the epidemiology of non-communicable diseases from the RKI to the new BIPAM is problematic. According to the coalition agreement, the RKI will work “scientifically independently” in the future, and the BIPAM will become a decidedly political authority. The collection and evaluation of epidemiological data would therefore be better left to the RKI. It is unclear why the AI ​​department, which is currently being set up, remains at the RKI; perhaps it too will focus on infectious diseases.

As is already foreseeable, the new institute will be built from the inventory of the BZgA and RKI. It remains to be seen whether this will generate more power for prevention and result in a substantial strengthening of resources. The budget of the new institute must be negotiated with the finance minister next year – if this federal government still exists by then.

Overall, it is noticeable that the many statements from the associations and specialist societies have left practically no trace in the conception of the new institute. The concept was also not discussed with the states or the specialist societies active in the public health sector. Perhaps individual people were confidentially involved, but it would have been better not to prepare a public health institute in a secret operation.

We wish the installation representative good luck. May he make the best of the matter so that in the end there is no bitter diagnosis: operation successful, patient dead.

