At the Ca’ Bianca park on the Venice Lido there is a new fitness area for outdoor physical activity. The work is part of the project promoted by the Department of Sport in 2021, which in the same year saw the opening of an outdoor gym in the Albanese park in Mestre. It is a structure equipped with professional equipment with anti-trauma flooring, available to citizens.

Andrea Tomaello, the deputy mayor with responsibility for sport, was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday 5 April, explaining the details of the project: «We started this project two years ago, in the Albanese park, with the construction of the first inclusive outdoors and which will soon be followed by several other structures located in various parts of the municipality, including Catene and Sant’Elena, already ready and which will be open within a few weeks. The goal is to animate the parks of our city, taking advantage of the opportunity to encourage citizens to play outdoor sports“.

The ceremony was also attended by the managing director of the islands Alessandro Scarpa Marta, the municipal councilor Nicola Gervasutti, the president of the Municipality of Lido-Pellestrina Emilio Guberti and the director of the development, promotion of the city and protection of public parks, Marco Mastroianni. With them also the provincial delegate of Coni, Massimo Zanotto, the president of the Pro Loco of the Lido Barbara Pitteri and representatives of various sports associations.

The fitness area of ​​the Lido and those that will be inaugurated in the next few days in Catene and Sant’Elena are financed entirely with React EU funds for a total investment of around 105 thousand euros, with the aim of promoting safe outdoor sport . The equipment and routes are dedicated to different needs, with particular attention to fragile subjects, such as the elderly and the handicapped.