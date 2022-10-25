Can we adopt a DNA-based diet? Research is certainly making huge strides towards the personalization of the diet.

When it comes to “healthy diet” we are facing a very broad concept. Above all, a diet, even if correct, cannot give i same benefits to all. Here is that in this sense Research is exploring other avenues. To get to a more and more complete customization.

Thinking of a correct way of eatingour dear one certainly comes to mind Mediterranean diet. The foods contained in this regime are sufficient to guarantee the body everything it needs for stay in shape, and over time. I’m there are countless studies that prove it.

It is also true, however, that as in other areas, human beings are similar but different. What is good for one person, therefore, does not necessarily have the same effect on another.

Until now this concept had remained “vague”. That is, anyone can recognize themselves in statements such as: “I don’t digest Watermelon well“, Yet as we know this fruit is healthy and light.

This is a simple example. But what makes us understand, as science is understanding, that to get the most out of a diet we have to build it to measure. Depending on the peculiarities of the subject. Here you are where we are with the development of this new approach.

Diet based on DNA and more: the new frontiers of health pass through personalization

It was once customary to say “we are what we eat“. Indeed, this simple expression contains great wisdom. How we feed the body, for better or for worse, will inevitably make us change. For better or for worse indeed. As for health, the concept is the same. But today science has gone further. We could say, from now on, “we eat as we are“.

Lo scopeVery ambitiousof the latest research is just that. To ensure that each of us has a diet that works because it exploits the peculiarities of our organism. In this sense, science is developing various strands of specializations, which evaluate certain aspects of the functioning of the organism. We find a detailed explanation on the website of the Veronesi Foundationand we summarize these concepts below.

How will we have the personalized diet

Through the new disciplines that are spreading more and more, we can get a completely personalized food diet. Science uses the following branches.

The Nutrigenica is concerned with understanding how an organism responds to food intake. So it discovers who is more likely to accumulate fat, or who is intolerant to certain substances, or who accumulates more cholesterol.

Instead the Nutrigenomica studies the interaction of food molecules with our genes. Through theEpigenetics instead we understand why some substances manage to have an effect on DNA. For example, when there is no folic acid during pregnancy, a substance directly involved in the synthesis of DNA in the first months of gestation.

The Metabolomica instead deals with studying metabolitesthat is the product of cells and tissues and / or bacteria that live in our organism.

Finally, many hopes are directed towards the Microbiomica. These are studies concerning the functions of the intestinal microbiota. A frontier with incredible potentialabove all because it will to allow the creation of diets capable of preventing numerous diseases.

We are still at the beginning of all these new methods, ed it is still too early to apply completely personalized diets in the ordinary. But we’ll get there soon and it sure will be a very important goal for the health of all of us.