It has been confirmed that the remake version of “The Last of Us Part I” corresponding to the PlayStation 5 platform will be released on September 2 this year. Rebuild the game scene, plot tension, and add a new way of playing.

In addition to reinterpreting the presentation effect of the story by the computing power of PlayStation 5, the picture can be presented in native 4K stable 30fps or dynamic 60fps, and supports the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, trigger force feedback, and 3D sound effects, while the characters and backgrounds are displayed. The model will be rebuilt, and the computing power of the new host platform will be used to present more realistic physical response effects, including situations such as bullets shattering environmental objects and walls. The new version of artificial intelligence and motion capture technology will make game character actions more realistic. real.

In addition, Naughty Dog has previously stated that in addition to the full story of the single-player mode of “The Last of Us”, the game chapter also includes the prequel chapter “Forget it”. In addition, a new game mode with death will be added, allowing players to challenge quick customs clearance. .

As for the gaming experience, the “Last Survivor One Piece” for the PlayStation 5 platform will add more than 60 accessibility assistive play options to allow morevisually impairedPlayers with physical disabilities can also play this game more easily, and more costumes that Joel and Ellie can use are added to the unlocked items.

At present, Sony Interactive Entertainment has opened the pre-order of “The Last of Us”. The recommended price of the standard version is US$69.99. In addition, the Firefly version and the digital deluxe version will also be launched. The price in Taiwan will start from NT$1,990. It is expected to be launched simultaneously in the Japanese global market on September 2.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

