Home Health The new gameplay of the PS5 remake of “The Last of Us” is revealed! Debut on September 2 | Community Platform | Digital
Health

The new gameplay of the PS5 remake of “The Last of Us” is revealed! Debut on September 2 | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
The new gameplay of the PS5 remake of “The Last of Us” is revealed! Debut on September 2 | Community Platform | Digital

It has been confirmed that the remake version of “The Last of Us Part I” corresponding to the PlayStation 5 platform will be released on September 2 this year. Rebuild the game scene, plot tension, and add a new way of playing.

In addition to reinterpreting the presentation effect of the story by the computing power of PlayStation 5, the picture can be presented in native 4K stable 30fps or dynamic 60fps, and supports the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, trigger force feedback, and 3D sound effects, while the characters and backgrounds are displayed. The model will be rebuilt, and the computing power of the new host platform will be used to present more realistic physical response effects, including situations such as bullets shattering environmental objects and walls. The new version of artificial intelligence and motion capture technology will make game character actions more realistic. real.

In addition, Naughty Dog has previously stated that in addition to the full story of the single-player mode of “The Last of Us”, the game chapter also includes the prequel chapter “Forget it”. In addition, a new game mode with death will be added, allowing players to challenge quick customs clearance. .

As for the gaming experience, the “Last Survivor One Piece” for the PlayStation 5 platform will add more than 60 accessibility assistive play options to allow morevisually impairedPlayers with physical disabilities can also play this game more easily, and more costumes that Joel and Ellie can use are added to the unlocked items.

At present, Sony Interactive Entertainment has opened the pre-order of “The Last of Us”. The recommended price of the standard version is US$69.99. In addition, the Firefly version and the digital deluxe version will also be launched. The price in Taiwan will start from NT$1,990. It is expected to be launched simultaneously in the Japanese global market on September 2.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Facebook revamped! Meta update paging options, friends and followers have all surfaced

After announcing the update of the Messenger tab option last month, Meta continues to update the Facebook service tab this time, adding a “Feeds” option to make it easier for users to browse friends, join groups and follow fan page updates. Preference tracking content can also be viewed through the Favorites item.

Find out about the wash-free version of the restaurant!He found that the LINE hotspot “God Function” 1-click to share with friends

LINE frequently introduces new features and optimizes existing items to enhance the user experience. A netizen said that the functions of LINE have become more and more powerful recently. In addition to using LINE TAXI to call Xiao Huang and paying with LINE PAY, they also discovered the mysterious function of “LINE Hotspot”, which allows everyone to discuss popular places without using it because of their use. The LINE chat room was “washed” by speaking separately.

Streaming Jay Chou’s “The Greatest Work” on Spotify and Apple Music for an exclusive experience

The new album “The Greatest Work” released by the Chinese king Jay Chou in 6 years has continued to be talked about, and various MV Easter egg analysis articles have also appeared on the Internet. Streaming music has become the most…

“LINE Box” hidden on the MRT wall

LINE has become a part of public life. Recently, Internet celebrity Allie found a small LINE icon hanging on the high wall of the MRT station, and she couldn’t help wondering what it was useful for.

The new gameplay of the PS5 remake of “The Last of Us” is revealed! Coming September 2nd

It has been confirmed that the remake version of “The Last of Us Part I” corresponding to the PlayStation 5 platform will be released on September 2 this year. Rebuild the game scene, plot tension, and add a new way of playing.

31 new Emojis revealed!He praised that “Shaking Face” will become the new favorite Android users to use it first in winter

Every July 17th is “World Emoji Day” (also known as World Emoji Day). Although it is not an official anniversary, Apple and Android will release new Emojis around the world for users to try out, and this year there are 31 models. The new emoji will be released before “World Emoji Day”, and it is expected to meet you on the keyboard of your mobile phone this autumn and winter.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy