The new genetic culprit of ALS: the PEG10 viral-like particle from prehistoric times

More than 5,000 people are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) each year, a lethal neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually robbing people of the ability to speak, move, eat and breathe. To date, there are only a handful of drugs to moderately slow its progression, and there is essentially no cure. But CU Boulder researchers have identified a surprising new player in the disease: an ancient virus-like protein, best known, paradoxically, for its essential role in enabling placenta and cancer to develop. Growing research suggests that about half of the human genome is made up of DNA fragments left over from viruses (known as retroviruses) and similar virus-like parasites, known as transposons, that infected our primate ancestors 30-50 million years ago. . Some, like HIV, are well known for their ability to infect new cells and cause disease.

Others, such as wolves that have lost their fangs, have domesticated over time, losing their ability to reproduce as they continue to pass from generation to generation, shaping human evolution and health. PEG10 is one of these “tamed retrotransposons”. Studies show that it probably played a key role in allowing mammals to develop the placenta. But like a Jekyll and Hyde viral, when it’s overly abundant in the wrong places, it can also fuel disease, including some cancers and another rare neurological disorder called Angelman syndrome. The new research is the first to link the virus-like protein to ALS, showing that PEG10 is present at high levels in the spinal cord tissue of ALS patients, where it likely interferes with the mechanism that allows brain and nerve cells to to communicate. In 2011, a study linked a mutation in the ubiquilin-2 (UBQLN2) gene to some cases of familial ALS, which makes up about 10% of ALS cases.

The other 90% are sporadic, meaning they are not thought to be inherited. But it’s not clear how the faulty gene could fuel the deadly disease. UBQLN2 is a proteasome shuttle factor highly expressed in neural and muscle tissues. In familial ALS, a mutation in the small proline-rich PXX repeat region of UBQLN2 is frequently observed. To study the association between UBQLN2 and PEG10, the scientists used human embryonic stem cells lacking the UBQLN1, UBQLN2 or UBQLN4 genes and measured the level of PEG10. The results revealed that only stem cells lacking UBQLN2 increased the accumulation of the gag-pol form of PEG10, indicating that PEG10 is a unique substrate of UBQLN2. In cells expressing UBQLN2 mutants, higher levels of PEG10 gag-pol were detected than in cells expressing wild-type UBQLN2. This indicates that mutations in UBQLN2 are associated with the loss of its proteasome-degrading function.

Further experiments revealed that the C-terminal polyproline region of PEG10 is required for its degradation by UBQLN2. Then the scientists collected spinal tissue from deceased ALS patients and used protein analysis to see which, if any, appeared to be overexpressed. Again, out of more than 7,000 possible proteins, PEG10 was in the top five. In a separate experiment, the team found that with ubiquilin brakes essentially broken, the PEG10 protein builds up and disrupts neuronal axon development. In particular, they observed that the nucleocapsid fragment significantly increased the expression of the axon remodeling gene DCLK1. PEG10 abundance in ALS samples was associated with a reduction in neurogranin, a well-known ALS biomarker.

Finally, PEG10 undergoes protease-like self-cleavage to generate a nucleocapsid fragment, which translocates to the nucleus and alters the expression of genes involved in axon remodeling. This information could lead to a better understanding of other diseases, which result from protein buildup, as well as deeper insight into how ancient viruses affect global health today.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

Recommended on this site

Messenger RNAs: from tumors to neuroscience, the new secrets of protein builders (27/09/2021)

Pesticide Connection – SLA: Updated Occupational Exposure Surveys (07/09/2019)

ALS: a missing madoRNAal “messenger” would give a cure (12/02/2019)

SLA: communication faults are at the root of disturbances (02/02/2018)

Scientific publications

Black HH, Hanson JL et al. eLife 2023; 12:e79452.

Chang YH, Dubnau J. Nat Commun. 2023; 14(1):966.

Steiner JP et al. Ann Neurol. 2022; 92(4):545-561.

Li W et al. Neurotherapeutics. 2022; 19(4):1085-1101.