Evelina Tacconelli – .

The real world emergency is the “bad” bacteria, those that have learned to resist antibiotics: the drugs that until recently were able to defeat them now no longer have any effect. “If the next pandemic were to be caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria we could find ourselves helpless,” he warns Evelina Tacconelli, full professor and director of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Verona university hospital, “but to understand how serious the situation is, you don’t need to think of a pandemic like that of Covid: no longer having effective antibiotics against bacterial infections, unfortunately very frequent in Italian hospitals after, for example, a trivial operation, it is a problem that opens up a chasm in the lives of patients”.

A problem that incredibly concerns above all Italy, the country that has a double negative record in Europe: it is in first place for the spread of drug-resistant germs acquired in hospitals (the places that should by all means be the safest!), “so much so that among the 29 countries monitored (data from 2015), out of 33,000 dead, 11,000 were in Italy, no one is worse than us”; and moreover it is also in the last positions for the abuse of antibiotics, which is why they have lost effectiveness more than elsewhere in Italy. In 2022, the World Health Organization entrusted the Italian scientist with the coordination of a group of experts from 22 nations with the task of updating the list of the most dangerous bacteria for human health, and therefore defining which new antibiotics it is extremely urgent to produce at a world.

The “Antibiotic Therapy Week” has been underway in Europe since 18 November, a common reflection made necessary by the serious global situation…

“Worldwide but above all Italian – continues Tacconelli -. We are one of the most advanced countries, but in our hospitals the control of the transmission of bacterial infections in hospitalized patients is so poor that 65% of antibiotic-resistant infections are caught there. Most infections would be avoidable simply by careful hand washing by doctors and nurses, as required by protocols. I understand that it is unbelievable: last year a monitoring of hand hygiene conducted in the surgery of an Italian hospital showed a 21% adherence to the protocols. We are one of the most advanced countries in the world, but if I go into hospital to have a hip operation my risk of dying from an antibiotic-resistant hospital infection is 10 compared to 0.1 for an identical patient hospitalized in Northern Europe. And then in Italy the prescription of antibiotics is burdened by a very high number of unnecessary prescriptions for patient care, due to the incompetence of many doctors in this field. The use without reason, or with wrong dosage and duration, are the main causes of the dramatic situation in Italy”.

The list of “wanted bacteria”, the wanted specials that scare us, will be published in January 2023, “we have already identified 4 of them. The problem is planetary: according to the calculations of the top economists, in 2050 drug-resistant bacteria will kill 10 million, they will be the leading cause of global death. Either the course is reversed or soon we will have to deal with global tragedies: we are already there, energetically tackling the necessary changes is imperative”.

THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH EVELINA TACCONELLI ON AVVENIRE IN NEWSSTANDS FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER