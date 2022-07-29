Home Health The new Gmail arrives for everyone: how to activate the new graphics (and how to deactivate it if you don’t like it)
The new Gmail arrives for everyone: how to activate the new graphics (and how to deactivate it if you don’t like it)

The new Gmail arrives for everyone: how to activate the new graphics (and how to deactivate it if you don’t like it)

After have announced it in February (only for paying users)Google has decided to make the new look of Gmail available to everyone starting from the end of July, slightly ahead of the estimated times.

It is the most used e-mail client in the world (approx 1.8 billion users), therefore the change will affect many people: it is mainly aesthetic, but also of substance and of a general approach to productivity.

youtube: how the new Gmail works

What changes and how to try

The purpose of everything, as explained by the Mountain View company, is to group together and better integrate Meet, Chat and Spaces and also tread even more on the graphic layout called Material Design, now in version 3.

Basically, it comes added a column to the left of the leftmost column, where are the buttons for quick access to Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet. Google has already anticipated that by the end of the year we should see improvements to Gmail for tablet usersbetter support for emojis and more features related to the concept of accessibility.

Activating the new graphics of Gmail is not complicated: after logging in, it’s enough access the Settingsthen to Chat e Meet (here the direct link) and select Google Chat; clicking Save Changesthe page will reload and the new look will be activated.

How to revert to the old version of Gmail

Likewise, it’s not hard to go back if you’re not convinced. Indeed, it is also easier: under a Settings (top right, from computer)the first item that appears is Main menu and from there you can choose whether to stay with the New view or restore the Original view; again by clicking on Save Changesthe page will reload and the changes will be immediately visible.

It should be emphasized that it is highly probable that this back and forth between old and new version will only be possible as long as Google allows it to do so: as in the past, when the company decides to impose the new look of Gmail on everyone, it will have to adapt and it will no longer be possible to change. So maybe it’s best to start practicing right now.

