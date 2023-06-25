The new gymnasium will be built on the ashes of the current tensile structure

MONTODINE – They were the works for the transformation of the current tensile structure into a masonry gymnasium were contracted out. To win the tender, curated by ConsorzioIT, was a company from Vigevano. The contract will be signed during the week and work should start by mid-July. The substantial intervention will involve an investment of 985 thousand euros. The current covered multi-purpose field in via Benvenuti will undergo a structural transformation with consequent energy efficiency. The intervention was deemed necessary, as the sports facility is in a poor state of conservation 22 years after its construction. To finance the renovations, the municipal administration headed by the mayor Alessandro Pandini has successfully participated in the regional call for interventions aimed at starting urban regeneration processes. The merit ranking of the projects granted a contribution of half a million euros for the execution of the works. The remainder was financed through the taking out of a 15-year zero-interest mortgage granted by Credito Sportivo.

“In the next few weeks – explains the mayor – the works will be able to start. We will deal with the timing with the company when signing the contract». The design was done by the engineer Seriously Consoling of Soncino, by the engineer Zeudi Bergomi of Orzinuovi and by the geologist Matthias Lucchi of Soncino. The project also had the favorable opinion of Coni. «It is a structural and energy efficiency intervention – continues Pandini – which will create a gym entirely in masonry, with an external coat, in place of the current ball. Solar panels will be placed on the roof for the production of 21 kw/h which will feed the heat pump for heating in winter and air conditioning in summer. We expect savings of up to 80% of the cost of bills».