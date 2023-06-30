The new important changes on home taxes, payroll and pensions (and those that have already occurred in the last 3 months)

What are the next major changes on payroll taxes, pensions and housing after the changes that have already occurred in recent months? Some rules in force in our country relating to salaries and pensions are changing and have changed a lot and many new things are still preparing to arrive both for taxes and for houses. Let’s see in detail what it is.

The upcoming important changes on salary and pension taxes after the changes that have already occurred in recent monthsbetween the new cut in the 2023 tax wedge and the 2023 pension revaluation, are those that are expected with the next tax reform.

Several measures announced by the Meloni government but the main one certainly concerns the revision of the personal income tax rates on incomeboth salaries and pensions. The government aims, as is now known, to reduce the personal income tax rates from four to three.

The current four personal income tax rates in force based on income brackets are as follows:

23% for incomes up to 15,000 euros; 25% for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros; 35% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 50,000 euros. At the moment, however, there are several hypotheses for modifying Irpef on the basis of income and which have yet to be officially defined. The first known Irpef revision hypothesis envisages the following rates: rate of 23% for those with incomes of up to 15 thousand euros; rate of 27% for those with incomes between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; rate of 43% for those with incomes exceeding 50,000 euros. With these new Irpef rates, those with annual incomes between 28 thousand euros and 50 thousand euros a year, i.e. those with pensions or salaries between approximately 2,150 euros and approximately 3,700 euros per month, would obtain increases in the monthly amounts, considering that the Irpef rate would decrease from 35% to 27%.

For those with annual incomes of around 25,000 euros, there should be a tax increase of a good 300 euros, while there would be no news for the first bracket of income up to 15,000 euros and for the last bracket, i.e. for incomes above 50 thousand euros, for which the current personal income tax rates of 23% and 43% respectively would remain confirmed.

Another hypothesis of personal income tax review provides for the following rates:

rate at 23% for incomes up to 28,000 euros; rate at 33% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; rate at 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. With this new hypothesis, those with incomes of 25,000 euros a year would pay about 200 euros less in taxes, to reach up to about 700 euros for those with higher incomes.

Another hypothesis for a personal income tax review would envisage the following three new rates:

rate of 23% for incomes under 15 thousand euros; rate of 27% for income between 15,000 and 75,000 euros; rate of 43% for income over 75 thousand euros. In this case, the changes would affect those with higher incomes between 50 thousand and 75 thousand euros with savings on taxes to pay, while for those with incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros the tax rate would rise from the current 25% to 27%, implying an increase in taxes payable.

The latest Irpef revision hypothesis proposed in the new tax reform provides for the following new rates:

rate of 23% for incomes from 8,500 euros and up to 28 thousand euros; rate of 35% for incomes from 28,001 euros to 50 thousand euros; rate of 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. In the latter case, the changes would affect those with incomes between 15,000 and around 30,000 euros, with a reduction in taxes to be paid of between around 50-60 euros for the lowest incomes, up to 700-1,200 euros for those with higher incomes.

The important changes for taxes, salaries and pensions with the new tax reform also concern the announced reordering of deductions and new deductions. The hypothesis currently under discussion for the revision of the deductions provides for a scheme of different percentages of deductions based on the income earned and which could be the following:

deductions of 4% of income for the bracket up to 15 thousand euros; deductions of 3% of income for the bracket between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; deductions of 2% of income for the bracket between 50 thousand and 100 thousand euros; no deductions for income over 100 thousand euros. The calculation of the new deductions it will certainly affect the amounts of pensions and salaries, although it is difficult to say with certainty how much, with increases. And the new deductions that could be included in the new tax reform could affect pensions and salaries and always in a different way.

The deductions they allow you to have a reduced taxable base compared to the total income and therefore pay less personal income tax considering that by reducing the taxable amount for tax purposes, the income and therefore also the taxes to be paid are lowered.

Any new deductions for workers could concern all those items relating to the practice of working performance, for example expenses for public transport to reach the workplace, purchase of materials for work, computers, cars, etc., while for pensions the new deductions could act directly on the amount of certain pensions or pensions received by those with particular problems and relate to medical expenses, or for transport, or expenses for aids, such as walkers or crutches, wheelchairs, etc.

The next changes for the houses after the changes that have already occurred in the last few months

Also for homes a lot has changed and a lot will change: the innovations already approved for the home mainly concern the short rentals (which have a maximum duration of 30 days and for which there is no obligation to register), so from this year it is possible to opt for the dry coupon but directly in the tax return and only if during the year a maximum of four apartments.

New reporting obligations to the Revenue Agency have also been established for all contracts that provide for a maximum rental period of 30 days, for which starting from this year the year of lease and data must also be communicated to the Revenue Agency. cadastral data of the rented house together with all the other data already mandatory today for the registration of a contract, which are:

name and surname of the landlord; tax code of the lessor; duration of the contract; address of the leased property; amount of the gross consideration.

Further changes already in force relating to the dry coupon for rentals, on the other hand, concern the usufruct: in fact, according to what has recently been established, the dry coupon cannot be applied to rentals by bare owners who have houses in usufruct.

Various changes have also been defined for this year for Imu and Tari payments, including new discounts and rebates and new facilities, as well as the new one for making preliminary contracts for the purchase of a new home.

In fact, last March, the Revenue Agency made available the new telematic channel for registering preliminary contracts for the sale of a house, paying stamp duty and registration tax directly online by debiting a current account, thus reducing times and simplifying the procedure.

With this novelty, professionals and taxpayers will no longer necessarily have to go to the Revenue offices to register the preliminaries for the purchase of a house. The new online procedure for registering preliminary sale houses is available in the reserved area of ​​the Agenzia delle Entrate website.

Meanwhile, while the land registry reform already launched by the Draghi government but blocked with its fall does not seem to represent a priority for the Meloni government, a new single tax is being thought of to be paid for the purchase of new homes.

The government would like to combine the payment of taxes into a single tax stamp duty, register, cadastral (cadastal transfers) and mortgage taxes, relating to transcription, registration, renewal and annotation carried out in public real estate registers. It will probably be a question of defining a single tax, perhaps in a fixed amount which would represent a real simplification of the procedures.

But the Meloni government is also preparing a new decree with new rules and regulations for the regularization of short-term rentals, which allow houses to be rented for a maximum period of 30 days and without the obligation to register the related contracts.

It was the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who spoke of the need to intervene with new restrictions on short-term rentals and above all for those who manage dozens of apartments by defining new rules at a national level, announcing that a new bill will be presented by the end of May to set certain criteria for short-term rentals.

These could, for example, include the decision of a minimum number of nights to rent houses, or provide for the compilation of a register for those who host, together with new protective measures for large families who choose a house rather than a hotel and incentives for short-term rentals in small villages in Italy where there are no hotels.

And on the subject of houses, the next important changes could concern i new obligations imposed by the EU for green housesbetween the green renovation obligation of old houses of energy houses from F onwards, the obligation to replace gas cookers with induction cookers, the obligation to install solar panels and the obligation to replace gas boilers, which are decidedly too polluting for the Eu, as well as some air conditioners.

