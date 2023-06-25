The new ‘intelligent’ drugs that promise portentous results against obesity, the announcement by Antonella Viola: “The turning point thanks to semaglutide”

“Studies are underway on many drugs indicated only for obesity and which are proving increasingly effective. Among these, the closest to commercialization is Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) already in use in other countries”

New drugs are arriving against obesity that promise portentous results. The same researcher Antonella Viola he talks enthusiastically about it The print. These are drugs that they act directly on the central nervous system to regulate appetite and metabolism. In this way they can modify the processes that regulate hunger, satiety and energy metabolism. Among the drugs showing excellent results is a GLP-1 hormone receptor agonist. The active ingredient is called Semaglutide (2.4 mg) and its trade name is Wegs. How does it work? Gluacogon-like peptide 1 is the hormone that the intestine releases after a meal. It slows down gastric emptying and promotes the feeling of satiety. The drug is similar to natural GLP-1. But more stable over time. But new anti-obesity drugs have the ability to address not only weight reduction but also the comorbidities associated with obesity. For example, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. And they can also improve insulin sensitivity, reduce blood sugar levels and lower blood pressure. The use of these drugs, underlined Viola, also explains that many of the characteristics that we have always considered linked only to a question of will and self-control, facilitating the negative judgment of obese people, are instead the simple result of a favorable biochemistry or disadvantageous.

The drug Semaglutide it is marketed in Italy in lower dosages, and is a drug of choice for diabetics. For the obese who are not diabetic, what do we have available? “Currently medicines for people suffering from obesity are not prescribable at the expense of the National Health System”, he explains to Fatto Quotidiano.it Frida Leonetti, Associate Professor of Endocrinology at the Sapienza University and Director of the UOC of University Diabetology, SM Goretti Hospital, Latina. “Unfortunately, obesity is not yet a disease included in the Lea (essential levels of assistance) and does not enjoy exemption as with other chronic diseases. The cost of the drugs therefore weighs entirely on the patient, a except for people with diabetes who can have the free prescription of Semaglutide up to a maximum of 1 mg (Ozempic) per week. Similarly, in Italy we have Liraglutide paid by the NHS up to 1.8 mg (Victoza) per day and always only in the presence of diabetes; while in doses up to 3 mg per day (Saxenda) it is borne by people with obesity”.

Is it enough to tackle obesity with a pharmacological approach alone? How necessary is it to act on lifestyle as well?

“Lifestyle changes are necessary but not sufficient, especially in people with high degree obesity. Drug therapy also works by facilitating the implementation of a healthy lifestyle by regulating the action of the appetite and satiety centers. They are ‘smart’ drugs that help rebalance the centers that regulate our eating behavior which are misaligned in obesity”.

How much does a drug like the Semaglutide to reduce obesity? Does it have any unwanted or side effects?

“Semaglutide has shown significant efficacy in weight loss which already occurs in the first months of therapy and which settles at around 18% of the starting body weight. It can especially cause nausea in the first few weeks and that is why the dose is increasing with monthly increases, currently reaching a maximum of 1 mg per week after at least two months of therapy. Importantly, in addition to body weight, this class of drugs has been shown to significantly reduce the overall cardiovascular risk of people taking them.”

Even in Italy, similar drugs are being studied only against obesity. With what prospects?

“Studies are underway on many drugs indicated only for obesity and which are proving increasingly effective. Among these, the closest to commercialization is the Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) already in use in other countries.

