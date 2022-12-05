ANCONA – No more problems with parking or reaching the Faculty of Medicine. A facilitation of travel in particular for students, especially those who commute. From 12 December the new Medical Link intermodal train plus bus service will be inaugurated in Ancona to connect the Torrette railway station to the University Hospital. In reality it will already be operational from Sunday 11 December, but with a reduced offer as it is a public holiday. Then from Monday 12 it will enter, however, at full capacity. A connection made possible thanks to the collaboration between Univpm, the Marche Region, the Municipality of Ancona, Trenitalia and Conerobus, which will support 166 daily connections to and from the University Hospital Complex. In total there will be 67 bus rides, one every 15 minutes. «A service made possible only thanks to the unity of purpose of all the actors involved in the project – said the magnificent Rector, Gian Luca Gregori – and which we, as Univpm, will try to support with a contribution of 50 euros for each of our students who will decide to sign up for the season ticket”.

Purchase with the app

With a single ticket you can take advantage of 166 daily connections to and from the University Hospital. «The ticket can be purchased directly through the Trenitalia app – specifies the Marche regional director of Trenitalia, Fausto Del Rosso -, a coordinated, organized and easy system as well as safe, economical and advantageous». And with the increase in enrollments, especially in the Faculty of Medicine, providing an extra service to facilitate interconnections is certainly an added value for those who will then have to use it. «We are obviously very happy to have taken part in this project – says the regional councilor for public transport, Goffredo Brandoni – in a context where parking problems are the order of the day and, therefore, the accessibility of the University Campus presented some critical issues in the past”. For the Municipality of Ancona it is “a work that starts from afar – underlines the municipal councilor for public transport, Ida Simonella – on which we have intervened also thanks to the Pnrr with the two projects of cycle paths for the connection between the railway stations of Torrette and the Centrale with the two university centers of Torrette and Montedago».

Gi students

But despite the objective achieved, for the university students of the capital there are still many efforts to be put in place to improve the offer of local public transport. Among the flaws highlighted by the president of the Univpm Student Council “the low frequency of night runs that does not meet the needs of the student component – points out Alessia Polisini – the difficulty in reaching the primary services, as well as theatrical events in the evening hours”. Problems considered solvable by Conerobus which, through the councilor Serenella Spaccapaniccia, said it was “available to meet the students to verify if and how certain obstacles can be overcome in order to improve the offer and meet the needs of the boys”.