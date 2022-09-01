The impact of the technology industry on our planet is a fundamental issue that both nations and businesses must address with greater speed and decision-making. With this in mind, HARMAN’s JBL came forward with their new lineup focused on making and designing their devices in a sustainable manner, as demonstrated at the HARMAN Discovery event at the company’s Amsterdam office.

There we saw their new “eco” bluetooth mini speakers, the JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip4. 90% of both works are made from recycled plastic (100% for the speaker grilles). The JBL Go 3 (the new iterative in this popular line) is compact and easy to carry around with you without worrying about contact with water, while the JBL Clip 4 can be attached to a belt or backpack, or even a bike, so you can Take it with you when you travel.

As far as exterior sound is concerned, everything is fine, but what about the acoustics of the home? The TV area in the living room is covered thanks to four new sound bars with Dolby Atmos JBL Bar sound, with the next model JBL Bar 100 featuring two detachable wireless speakers, surround The sound is placed at the back, as opposed to the soundbar and 10-inch subwoofer, for the entire experience. If space is an issue for you, the JBL Bar 300 is a compact solution for €399. Additionally, all soundbars can be controlled by automatically pairing them with video and music platforms using the JBL One app.

If you want to bring a special touch to every room of your house, the luxurious Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is the new bet for a home portable speaker. Its automatic calibration applies to every room for the fullest sound. Its 8-hour playback time and dual microphones deliver clear sound during longer calls and meetings, and the aluminum handle makes it easier to move around the house. Available in October for €299.

A “smart” case with a JBL Tour Pro 2 screen

Equally important is the line of earbuds TWS and headband headphones, updated with the JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Tour One M2 models, respectively. The over-ear JBL Tour One M2 features hybrid technology True Adaptive ANC that automatically adjusts to the environment in real time. You should get 30 hours of playback time with the noise reduction option turned on, but 50 hours with the option turned off.

As a very novel feature, the JBL Tour Pro 2 allows us to instantly control volume, tracks, answer calls, and even view notifications with the screen without touching the phone. Thanks to its 6 built-in microphones, these JBL Tour Pro 2 promise clear audio on every call.

The manufacturer just announced the ambitious JBL Quantum 910 at Gamescom Cologne, and we’ll have more details soon in an exclusive interview recorded in Amsterdam with the headset in hand.