the new JN.1 Variant arrives. Here are the risks according to the WHO

The new JN.1 variant of Covid arrives

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently classified the Sars-CoV-2 JN.1 variant as a ‘variant of concern’ due to its widespread diffusion. This variant, which first emerged in Luxembourg, contains a further characteristic mutation compared to the already known Pirola.

According to reports from Skytg24, the WHO has stated that, “based on the available evidence, the additional risk to global public health represented by JN.1 is currently assessed as low.” However, as winter sets in in the northern hemisphere, the burden of respiratory infections could increase in many countries.

Experts have conducted studies on the JN.1 variant and have found that it has very high infectivity, raising the risk of new waves of infections between Christmas and New Year. Despite this, the WHO has emphasized that “vaccines continue to protect us from serious diseases and death due to JN.1 and other variants.” It is recommended to take measures to prevent infections, such as wearing an FFP2 mask in crowded, closed, or poorly ventilated places and maintaining a safe distance from others as much as possible.

The JN.1 variant is currently most widespread in the United States and accounts for 15-29% of infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical and Epidemiological Statistics Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medical Campus of Rome, noted that reinfections are increasing with JN.1. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco from the University of Milan stated that while JN.1 is not highly pathogenic, it is immunoevasive and produces mild cases, which can fuel the chain of infections.

In light of these developments, experts recommend protecting the most fragile subjects with vaccines, as protection decreases over time, and it is essential that they are repeated. As the situation continues to evolve, it is important for individuals to stay informed and follow recommended preventive measures.

Share this: Facebook

X

